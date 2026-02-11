Michael Wilbon Takes Indefinite Leave From ESPN Due to Multiple Health Issues

ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon announced an indefinite leave of absence from PTI and NBA coverage due to multiple health issues, saying he should have listened to medical professionals earlier. ESPN and colleagues expressed full support and well wishes.

ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon announced Monday he is taking an indefinite leave of absence from ESPN due to multiple health issues. He co-hosts Pardon the Interruption and serves as an NBA studio analyst.

Michael Wilbon Takes Indefinite Health Leave

Wilbon wrote that this is not retirement but a trip to the injured list, and hopefully not an extended one. He said struggles with multiple health issues in recent months led him to take an indefinite leave of absence from his PTI and NBA coverage. He did not specify which medical issues he is facing. He has previously spoken about managing diabetes and complications from the disease.

Also read Longtime journalist and ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon is taking a leave of absence

He said the bill has come due from too many red eye flights and just the stuff that I had ignored. When you are a diabetic person and you ignore some of these things, the bill comes due, and it is a damn more expensive bill than it might be for other people, he said.

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Wilbon noted that he probably should have listened to medical professionals and people closest to me, yep Kornheiser included, who saw worrisome signs in recent years that suggested I take time away earlier. But I did not, he said. He missed last week's run of PTI due to feeling exhausted, beyond exhausted, lifeless, according to what he wrote Monday. Kornheiser and others close to him had encouraged him to take time away from the show and from ESPN's NBA coverage.

ESPN Chairman Pitaro Offers Full Support

He co-hosted PTI from his home in Arizona last Monday but was absent for the rest of the week. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement that Michael and his family have ESPN's full support as he takes time away to focus on his health and well-being. He is an important member of our ESPN team and widely respected by his peers, sports fans and so many others throughout our industry.

We are here for Michael every step of the way and look forward to welcoming him back whenever he is ready. Guest hosts Pablo Torre and Frank Isola will fill in for Wilbon this week, and the network's roster of NBA analysts will cover his work on those shows. Others in sports media wished Wilbon well. Scott Van Pelt said, I grew up reading him in the Post, never imagined we'd be colleagues and friends.

Sports Media Colleagues Wish Wilbon Well

Because he is old school in the best of ways, he would roll his eyes at the idea he is revered by all of us, but he is. I hope he sees the outpouring and allows it to land in a way that serves as fuel to feel a bit better. Clay Travis said, Get well. One of the all time greats at writing and TV.

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Josh Pate said, I always learn something when Michael Wilbon talks. Here is a big get well soon to someone I hope is around for years to come. John Buccigross said, The charm and warmth of this man is astounding. There is nothing quite like him.

Rest your mind and bones Mr. Wilbon. Dan Wetzel said, Best of health to Michael Wilbon, whose talent, intelligence and work ethic have made him one of the greatest sports columnists AND sports commentators of all time. Wilbon has had a long career as a sportswriter and commentator. He is widely respected by his peers, viewers, readers, and contemporaries.

One would be hard-pressed to find someone in this industry more universally respected. OutKick has had the pleasure of interviewing Wilbon and noted he is one of the greatest sportswriters and commentators of this generation, and it is not cliche to say he is an even greater person. Most importantly, we want to send our best wishes to Michael Wilbon.