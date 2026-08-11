Norfolk State Loses 29-28 to North Carolina Central After Ignoring Victory Formation

Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans blew a late lead and lost 29-28 to North Carolina Central after quarterback Deljay Bailey ignored a victory formation call and fumbled, allowing the Eagles to score the winning touchdown.

Norfolk State lost 29-28 to North Carolina Central on Saturday after a late-game decision to ignore the victory formation led to a costly fumble. Head coach Michael Vick said he had instructed his team to kneel out the clock with about 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining.

Vick calls victory formation before costly fumble

Instead, the Spartans ran a play, fumbled the ball, and watched the Eagles score the winning touchdown in the final seconds. North Carolina Central had no timeouts, and Norfolk State had the ball with a 28-23 lead. All the Spartans needed to do was take a knee or run the clock down. Vick said he called for the victory formation, which would have required at least two kneel downs or a running play to use as much time as possible.

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He removed his headset, confident the game was practically over. Vick told reporters he was confused and frustrated by what happened next. He said, I put my headset down. I called victory formation.

All we had to do was take a knee, kneel the clock out. That is just situational football. I do not know what happened in regards to that. I looked up and we was running the ball, and then I seen the fumble.

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But my final instructions was victory formation. That is when you kneel it out. And they had, I think, zero timeouts left and the game was over practically. He continued, Well, I put my headset down, and I took my headset off because all we had to do was just run it three times, or two times, or kneel it out.

That is called victory. I do not know what happened. A run play was called. I looked up, I seen us running the ball.

I do not know what happened. I really do not. I do not know what the play call was. I do not know why we even ran that play.

Bailey ignores coach and runs ball leading to fumble

Quarterback Deljay Bailey ignored the victory formation call and attempted to run the ball to the left against the explicit sideline instructions. Bailey fumbled during the run, and North Carolina Central recovered at the Norfolk State 37-yard line. The turnover shifted momentum and gave the Eagles a chance to win. Video of the final moments showed players meeting with offensive coordinator Brian Sheppard.

Vick was near the huddle without a headset. The Eagles capitalized on the error one minute later. Joshua Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mehki Wall. The subsequent two-point conversion attempt failed, but North Carolina Central took a 29-28 lead.

The sudden reversal stunned the stadium and left Norfolk State players and coaches in disbelief. Norfolk State still had a chance to tie or win the game after the fumble. An unsportsmanlike penalty moved the ball closer to the end zone. Bailey completed an 18-yard pass to put the Spartans on the North Carolina Central 19-yard line.

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Marco Peery then attempted a 37-yard field goal to tie the contest. He missed the kick, sealing the 29-28 defeat. The loss dropped Norfolk State to a 4-6 record on the season and 0-3 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play during the 2026 campaign. It marks the second season for Vick as head coach, following a 1-11 record in 2025.

Vick defends play call as standard situational football

Vick said he called the victory formation to protect his players from making mistakes under pressure and to ensure the game ended safely. Vick emphasized that the instruction was standard situational football practice. He could not understand why Bailey chose to run with the ball instead of kneeling. He maintained that the game was practically over once the clock management was ignored.

He added that the sequence would serve as a cautionary tale for teams across the country and expressed regret that his program would be the subject of such a painful lesson. Earlier in the game, Norfolk State had taken a five-point lead after safety Josiah Davis recovered a fumble by the Eagles with 1:36 remaining. That recovery set up the situation where Vick expected his team to kneel out the clock.

The Spartans had the advantage and the ball, but the decision to run a play instead of kneeling cost them the game. The loss is a devastating one for Norfolk State and Vick, who watched from the sideline as his team collapsed in the final minute. The Eagles celebrated a miraculous victory in an FCS matchup, while the Spartans were left to wonder what might have been if they had simply listened to their head coach.

Coach expresses confusion over ignored instructions

Vick said he did not know what happened on the play and did not know why the run was called. Vick stated, That is called victory. I do not know what happened. A run play was called.

I looked up, I seen us running the ball. I do not know what happened. I really do not. I do not know what the play call was.

I do not know why we even ran that play. His comments reflected the confusion and frustration felt by the entire Norfolk State program after the stunning defeat.