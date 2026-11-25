Two-time Emmy nominee Michael Urie of 'Shrinking' will host the 79th Writers Guild Awards New York ceremony on Feb. 13 at the Edison Ballroom.

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“Michael was an absolute delight as a presenter at the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store as this year’s host,” says Tom Fontana, president of the Writers Guild of America East and the veteran showrunner behind HBO’s “Oz” and NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.

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” How the ‘Elsinore’ Makeup Team Transformed Stars Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman to Bring the Story of Ian Charleson to Life Urie broke through as the deliciously acerbic fashion assistant Marc St. James on ABC’s dramedy series “Ugly Betty,” itself a Writers Guild Award winner and has spent the years since stealing scenes on comedies including “Modern Family,” “Younger,” “Workaholics,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Night Court,” plus legal dramas “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight. ” These days, he’s doing some of the best work of his career on “Shrinking,” the Apple TV comedy series about a grieving therapist who starts breaking the rules.

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As Brian, the lovable best friend of Jason Segel’s Jimmy, Urie earned back-to-back Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy series in 2025 and 2026, competing both years alongside co-star Harrison Ford. Urie was recently announced as joining the next season of the HBO comedy series “Rooster,” and in the spring, he returns to Broadway in “Lost Lear,” opposite fellow Juilliard alum Jessica Chastain and Corey Stoll.

The New York ceremony, the East Coast half the guild’s annual bicoastal celebration, lands in the thick of Oscar season, when theBehind the scenes, Ann Cohen returns as head writer of the 2027 New York show. Bonnie Datt and Shannon Walker serve as executive producers, with Marsha Seeman and Caroline Waxler producing. Peggy King, ‘George Gobel Show’ Actress and Singer of the ’50s, Dies at 96Anthony Clark, ‘Yes, Dear’ Star and Comedian, Dies at 62