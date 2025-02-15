Michael Tilson Thomas's SDSO Debut to Feature Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1

Experience a special program featuring Michael Tilson Thomas's debut with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, including his own *Street Song for Symphonic Brass*, Rachmaninoff's *Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini*, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1. Due to illness, Michael Tilson Thomas has withdrawn from the performances. Teddy Abrams will conduct the program.

Beloved American conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas makes his San Diego Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) debut in a special program. The program opens with Tilson Thomas's own *Street Song for Symphonic Brass*, a work reflecting his love for popular and street music, particularly those connected to his grandparents, Yiddish theatre stars Boris and Bessie Tomashefsky.

Rising star pianist Parker van Ostrand joins Tilson Thomas and the Symphony for Rachmaninoff's demanding *Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini*. This piece is based on Paganini's most famous composition, his 24th Caprice for solo violin. The program concludes with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1, the Russian composer's first large-scale orchestral work. Composed and written in his mid-twenties, this symphony delightfully utilizes motifs and phrases derived from Russian village songs. The last movement features an entire folk melody, originally a wedding song for dancing, anticipating the arrival of Spring and the resurgence of new young life. Unfortunately, due to illness, Michael Tilson Thomas has had to withdraw from his performances with the San Diego Symphony on February 15 and 16. Conducting the program originally conceived by Tilson Thomas will be Teddy Abrams, Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra and formerly a Conducting Fellow and Assistant Conductor under Tilson Thomas at the New World Symphony from 2008-2011.





