Michael Street Jailed for 22 Years as Gatwick Cocaine Ring Collapses

Michael Street receives a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a major cocaine smuggling operation through Gatwick Airport, recruiting unsuspecting individuals with promises of free holidays.

Michael Street, a 52-year-old organized crime leader, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a sophisticated drug importation racket that brought nearly £1.5 million worth of cocaine into the United Kingdom. The sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court marks the culmination of a Metropolitan Police investigation that disrupted a multi-person conspiracy involving family members and recruited tourists. Street was identified as the primary architect of the scheme, which utilized unsuspecting individuals to transport Class A drugs from the Caribbean to London airports.

The Gatwick Interception Mechanism

Archie Costello, aged 23, and Cathryn Boorer, aged 66, were intercepted at Gatwick Airport after returning from Jamaica on June 14, 2024, carrying 12 kilograms of hidden cocaine in their luggage. Body-worn footage captured the moment officers discovered the contraband, revealing Costello's initial false claim that the trip was a family holiday. Boorer, who had concealed 35.6 grams of the drug in her underwear, exhibited signs of distress during questioning. The drugs were meticulously packed within the lining of their suitcases, a method designed to evade standard security checks while exploiting the travelers' perceived innocence.

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Street's Recruitment of Unassuming Smugglers

Michael Street actively recruited participants without criminal records, operating under the belief that their clean backgrounds would attract less suspicion from border authorities. He offered potential smugglers a financial incentive of £10,000 and a complimentary all-inclusive holiday in the Caribbean to secure their cooperation in the dangerous task. This strategy relied on the assumption that first-time offenders or casual travelers would not be thoroughly scrutinized by customs officials. The operation functioned as a family enterprise, with Street leveraging personal connections to maintain control over the illicit network and ensure compliance among his associates.

Widespread Jailing of the Organized Crime Group

Seven other members of the smuggling ring received custodial sentences ranging from eight to 20 years for their roles in the conspiracy to import Class A drugs. Michael Forrest was sentenced to 20 years, while Barry Costello received 12 years for his involvement. Lee Roberts was handed an 18-year term, Sharon Hardes received 12-and-a-half years, and Brooke Hardy was jailed for 10 years. Archie Costello was sentenced to 15 years, and Cathryn Boorer received an 18-and-a-half-year term for her specific participation in the high-value shipments. These sentences reflect the court's assessment of the scale and severity of the organized crime involved in bringing narcotics into the country.

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Operational Hub and Financial Evidence

Investigators traced the central command of the criminal enterprise to a multiple-occupancy house in Orpington, Kent, where Michael Street and Cathryn Boorer resided. This location served as the primary hub for dropping off and picking up suitcases containing both cash and illicit substances. Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson of the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command highlighted that the investigation was sparked by Border Force and National Crime Agency interceptions of three separate cocaine imports at Heathrow and Gatwick between April and June 2024. Financial records and phone evidence linked the suspects, confirming the coordinated nature of the family-run operation.

Impact on London and Future Prevention Efforts

The Metropolitan Police emphasized that the drug trade is a primary driver of violence in London and remain relentless in their pursuit of organized crime groups. The disruption of this network is part of a broader strategy that resulted in over 21,000 interventions against serious and organized crime last year, representing a 63 percent increase compared to 2024. Detectives believe that without police intervention, the group would have successfully imported an additional £4 million worth of cocaine. The operation also uncovered over £70,000 in cash, including profits from previous importations hidden in the suitcases, demonstrating the significant financial stakes involved in these cross-border trafficking activities.