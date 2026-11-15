Michael Smolens: San Diego tax increase forecast for 2028 — hazy

Measure B’s success opens the door but will be a tough act to follow, although steps have been taken to put more tax hikes before voters.

San Diego, California – A drive-thru lane for ballot drop boxes at the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Voter approval of a sales tax increase on Nov. 3 breaks a yearslong string of similar attempts that have fallen short in the county and city of San Diego.

It’s far from clear what that may portend for tax increases already being considered for the local 2028 ballot. But the success of the countywide Measure B half-cent sales tax increase may have opened the door at least slightly for subsequent measures, at least psychologically. That may be because discussions in civic circles today likely would be about whether another effort is even politically possible had Measure B failed like earlier proposals.

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None of this is cut and dry, of course. Smaller cities around the county have a mixed record on sales tax increases in recent years. In this election, a sales tax measure in Oceanside trailed slightly as of Friday, while one in Santee was soundly defeated.

Measure B had a lot of things going for it: an appealing message, lack of substantial opposition, an electorate strongly tilting Democratic and a relatively positive county government image — at least when compared with the lack of public confidence in City Hall. Brian Adams, political science professor at San Diego State University, said a couple of things seem fairly certain about the prospects for tax increases, but much is unknown.

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“When you have a tax measure with organized opposition, the opposition can usually kill it,” he said. Measure B is expected to raise up to $450 million annually. The focus of the campaign, and a top priority for spending, is to stop sewage spills from Mexico from polluting the Tijuana River watershed and emptying into the ocean at Imperial Beach. That’s a common goal across the political spectrum.

A lot of money is also pledged toward social services, childcare programs and public safety — all popular to varying degrees, but probably not as universally as cleaning up the pollution on the U.S. side of the border. Backers of Measure B further said the money would help offset cuts made by the Trump administration in federal healthcare and other safety-net programs.

Conceivably, that was another reason to support the tax for those broadly motivated to vote against President Donald Trump, which was a central theme across elections at the federal, state and local levels. But many or most of those voters likely would have backed the sales tax anyway. Adams emphasized that “there’s a lot we don’t know” in assessing potential tax increases in 2028, such as whether it’s too soon for another one.

“Are voters going to say, ‘We just raised our sales tax. We’re not going to do that again,’” he said. Affordability is almost always an election issue, though the intensity of voter concern fluctuates with how people are faring economically at the time. Having more than one tax measure on the ballot also could add to the degree of difficulty of getting either measure passed.

But Adams said there hasn’t been a lot of research on that. In 2024, a city sales tax for general operations and a countywide transportation sales tax both lost by less than 1 percentage point. Nearly half of the county’s registered voters who live in the city faced two tax increases, as did voters in other cities with tax increase proposals. There was plenty of discussion about whether one would have succeeded if the other hadn’t been on the ballot.

Measure B didn’t have that kind of competition. There was also some question about whether the city proposal lacked focus on what it was for, though it would be hard for any tax measure to have as clear and arguably as popular a cause as Tijuana River sewage cleanup. Also, San Diego’s 2024 electorate leaned more Republican than it had in the previous presidential election, in contrast to this year’s significant Democratic wave.

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Turnout likely will be higher in the 2028 presidential election. It’s impossible to say now what the dynamics will be, not to mention who the nominees will be, and whether one party will have an advantage. The Metropolitan Transit District is contemplating a half-cent sales tax to bail out its budget, and Local 89 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America has contemplated a ballot measure for a 1-cent sales tax focused on infrastructure.

Sales tax increases are popular to pursue, but even supporters, who tend to be Democrats, agree they are a greater burden for lower-income people. But they’re easier to collect and simpler to explain than some other taxes. There’s been a move elsewhere toward raising certain kinds of taxes on business and real estate. The city of San Diego’s business taxes are far lower than those in other Pacific Coast cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and Seattle.

Among other things, those cities have enacted real estate transfer taxes on high-end homes, increased gross receipts business taxes and eliminated tax exemptions for large commercial properties involved in foreclosures. SDSU’s Adams said business taxes generally don’t raise the kind of money a sales tax can. But some of the aforementioned cities have multiple business and real estate taxes that are higher than San Diego’s.

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera has pushed for the city to move in that direction, with little progress so far. Voters in June rejected a tax on largely vacant second homes. But the discussion continues. Adams said the notion that the electorate has an anti-tax default position is a mischaracterization.

“Voters are willing to tax themselves in some circumstances,” he said, “but it depends on factors such as what the tax is being used for and trust in government. ”