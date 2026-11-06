Michael Smolens: Gloria recall effort — passion, political intrigue and very big hurdles

Logistics and shifting alliances create uncertainties around the push to oust the mayor.

Recall efforts are difficult undertakings, as the one recently launched against Mayor Todd Gloria most likely will prove again. There have been successes, and failures of varying degrees — along with sometimes significant unintended consequences.

Recalls require a lot of passion , money and organization. The first one is there; the rest remain to be seen. But the move to oust Gloria from office is just getting started.

Also read Effort to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria launched

“Todd Gloria is bad for San Diego,” said attorney Geneviéve Jones-Wright, one of the recall leaders who submitted initial papers noticing the recall in the past week.statementA lot of people would agree with that sentiment. Unpopular policies compounded by administrative blunders have brought public opinion of Gloria and City Hall to perhaps all-time lows, according to campaign polls.

The list of issues that have drawn the public’s ire is lengthy, but frequently mentioned are the new trash collection levy , parking fees at Balboa Park, persistent homelessness and budget shortfalls that lead to reductions in services. It’s likely not many people would bet on Gloria surviving a recall if it were on the ballot. But getting it there won’t be easy.

Political professionals said collecting enough valid signatures to qualify the measure would cost at least $1 million and maybe as much as $2 million. It could cost from just under $10 to $20 per signature. A lot depends on the timing and whether other ballot petitions are being circulated. Competition tends to raise prices, but the timing here would seem to favor a lower-end cost estimate.

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The recall advocates would need to gather some 122,936 signatures – 15% of the city’s registered voters during the 2024 general election. They would have 120 days to do sobut, because of various steps involved, they can’t start circulating petitions until nearly the end of this month. That’s a much tighter timeline than for typical ballot initiatives. Relying mostly or entirely on volunteers probably won’t cut it.

In recent years, professionally-run petition efforts in San Diego — one for a transit tax and the other to raise revenue for parks and libraries — failed to gather enough qualified signatures. However, a court ruled the signature verification process at the time was too rigid, and it has since been loosened.on Election Day, is important.

Jones-Wright said the group actually submitted the notice a bit earlier — it was dated Oct. 29 — so the recall would require a lower signature threshold because it would be tied to the voter registration during the 2024 election. If submitted on Nov. 3 or after, the number of signatures would be based on the increased voter registration over the past two years. The timing may mean fewer signatures needed, but they likely will be harder to get.

Circulating petitions, or any political activity, can be hard to conduct during the holiday season, when people’s minds typically aren’t on politics. If the recall qualifies, the election couldn’t take place until well into 2027. Gloria is termed out of office at the end of the following year. In general, the overall 2028 election cycle will be underway.

The move came as a surprise to many, even some progressives and unions politically aligned with Jones-Wright and the other recall leaders: Kathleen Harmon, Terrie Best, Donnetta Moore and Shelby Huffaker. All are Democrats, like Gloria.

“We’ve had a positive reception,” Jones-Wright said, adding that they have already received “substantial pledges” from organizations and groups. But she declined to identify any of them, saying that would happen when they officially create the recall committee and take other necessary organizational steps. A recall election in the city would put two questions before voters: Do you want to remove the official from office? Who do you want to replace them?

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The replacement winner would not need to gain a majority, just the largest plurality. In a crowded lineup, that could give a well-funded, high-profile Republican a far better chance at becoming mayor of Democratic San Diego than in a typical election. There’s also the question of whether Democrats now positioning to run in the 2028 election would jump in. Jones-Wright suggested she was not focusing on the alternative-candidate dynamic.

She compared Gloria’s record on supporting controversial police surveillance equipment on streetlights, lack of progress on homelessness and overall affordability with his Republican predecessor. Then there’s the Gavin Newsom example, which is interesting, though not a likely scenario for Gloria. The governor’s future seemed in doubt when he faced a recall election in 2021.

But when a high-profile, right-wing candidate — Larry Elder — became the clear leader among alternative candidates, Newsom crushed the recall, came out politically stronger and is now considered a top contender for president in 2028. Logistics and money aside, there’s a fair amount of political intrigue surrounding the gambit to recall Gloria. Jones-Wright, who once ran for district attorney, ran against incumbent Gloria and others in the 2024 mayoral race.

She said she “does not want to run for anything in life again. ” She’s a supporter of District 4 San Diego City Councilmember Henry Foster, who had been a City Hall staff member for former Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, now a county supervisor. Jones-Wright is a friend and ally of Montgomery Steppe.

Asked about whether Montgomery Steppe might run for mayor, Jones-Wright said she would not speak for her, but added, “People have been asking Monica to run” for mayor in 2028. Gloria has long feuded with Foster and had his differences with Montgomery Steppe. Some District 4 establishment leaders took umbrage with the mayor’s decision to help defeat Foster, who lost to fellow Democrat Martha Abraham on Tuesday.

In seeking to oust Foster, Gloria was on the same side as the right-leaning Lincoln Business Club League, the California Apartment Association and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. A Gloria recall could be attractive to those same organizations, some of whom have opposed him in the past. His support for Abraham, and the Gloria-aligned firefighters union’s shift to support her, raised plenty of questions and caused a split among organized labor.

But at this late stage in Gloria’s tenure, it would seem risky for unions to help put a recall on the ballot, potentially opening a door at City Hall that seems firmly shut to a potential anti-union Republican.