Michael Sanft, Attorney For Keffe D, Found Dead At 55

Michael Sanft, the Las Vegas lawyer who defended Duane Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder case, was found dead at age 55. Police state the death is not suspicious.

Michael Sanft, the prominent Las Vegas defense attorney who represented Duane Davis in the high-profile murder trial of rapper Tupac Shakur, was found dead on Friday. He was 55 years old when authorities discovered his body. This tragic event concludes the life of a legal figure deeply connected to one of the most watched criminal cases in recent American history.

Police officials have stated that the death of Michael Sanft does not appear to be suspicious. While the exact cause and manner of death are still pending investigation, law enforcement has ruled out foul play at this stage. No further details regarding the specific circumstances of his passing have been released to the public.

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Legal Career And Tupac Connection

Michael Sanft was an experienced legal professional who made headlines for defending Duane Davis, also known as Keffe D. The jury convicted Davis of organizing the killing of the rap icon. This conviction occurred roughly 30 years after the tragic death of the music superstar. The legal proceedings brought Sanft into the national spotlight as the lead counsel for the defendant.

Sanft filed a crucial appeal in the case in August, just one week before his death was discovered. Duane Davis was subsequently sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on October 13. The jury unanimously found him guilty of murder with the use of a deadly weapon to promote a criminal gang.

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Defense Strategy And Courtroom Tactics

During the trial, Michael Sanft employed a distinctive defense strategy that involved questioning the credibility of his own client. Duane Davis had made multiple statements implicating himself in the killing. Sanft challenged the consistency and reliability of these admissions in court.

The attorney also criticized the quality of the law enforcement investigation into the 1996 shooting. He argued that the police work surrounding the case had significant flaws. His approach drew attention from both the prosecution and the media covering the trial.

Personal Background And Early Life

Michael Sanft grew up on the island of Tonga in a home without electricity. He shared a water faucet with three other houses during his childhood. He moved to San Diego at age 12 and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He continued his education at BYU-Hawaii before attending law school at Brigham Young University. Sanft received his law license in 2002. He was a father of two and tried 150 cases to jury verdict according to his professional biography.

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Reaction From The Legal Community

Marc DiGiacomo, one of the prosecutors in the Davis case, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. He described Michael Sanft as one of the premier defense attorneys in Las Vegas. DiGiacomo stated that the legal community lost a good lawyer and that he personally lost a friend.

Sloan, a Clark County District Court marshal who rode motorcycles with Sanft, also paid tribute. He called Sanft one of his best friends and one of the best human beings he knew. The legal community is now coming to terms with the sudden loss of such a capable and respected professional.