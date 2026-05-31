The Michael Jackson biopic has reached a cumulative global gross of $808.6 million, becoming only the second music biopic to ever pass the $800 million milestone.

Michael's box office rise continues to be a thriller as the movie is projected to close out its sixth weekend in theaters by hitting a cumulative global gross of $808.6 million, comprising $339.9 million from domestic theaters and an additional $368.7 million from international markets.

This sees it passing the $800 million milestone over the weekend, becoming only the second music biopic to ever do so, behind Bohemian Rhapsody ($911 million worldwide). Michael has shown astounding audience retention, with this weekend's 43% week-on-week domestic drop marking only the second time that it has had a drop of more than 31%.

Although critics largely rejected the movie, with their reviews giving it a dismal 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences have had a much stronger response, giving it a Verified Hot score of 97% on the same platform, as well as a CinemaScore of A-. This word of mouth has allowed it to reach this massive box office milestone in the first place, and will likely see it continuing to shine even as its run begins to slow down.

While it remains to be seen if it can usurp Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, Michael showed early potential to become the first billion-dollar entry in the genre, and it still seems to be on track to inch its way across that major milestone in the coming weeks. Should it do so, it will become the 61st movie in history to ever earn more than $1 billion worldwide.

Even if it doesn't quite meet that mark, Michael is an undeniable hit. Movies often need to earn back two and a half times their budgets in order to break even in theaters. Considering the movie's reported budget of $200 million, this means that if it was a normal blockbuster, it would have ended up in the black back when it passed $500 million.

However, it's a Lionsgate production. The studio typically covers the majority of their budgets with international pre-sales, so it likely started turning a profit long before it hit the half-billion milestone





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