Attorneys for Tyler Robinson ask a Utah judge to halt additional ballistics testing on bullet fragments while prosecutors oppose the motion, calling the evidence inculpatory and the testing non-destructive to their case.

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Charlie Kirk, have formally requested that a Utah judge pause additional ballistics testing while prosecutors attempt to conclusively link bullet fragments recovered at autopsy to the suspected murder weapon. This legal maneuver comes as the case heads toward a significant milestone, with the trial officially scheduled for June 2028 in Provo, Utah.

Prosecutors from the Utah County Attorney's Office have asked the judge to deny the defense motion, arguing that the proposed testing will not consume the evidence or prevent Robinson's experts from examining it once the government completes its analysis. They emphasize that there is compelling evidence beyond the fragments to secure a conviction.

Also read Prosecutors want advanced testing on Charlie Kirk bullet fragments

Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride stated in an opposition filing that there is no reason to believe the bullet fragments contain exculpatory evidence. He asserted that all available evidence points to the inculpatory value of the fragments, which are central to linking Robinson to the fatal shooting that occurred on September 10, 2025.

During Kirk's autopsy, investigators recovered a bullet jacket fragment and four lead fragments from his body. Robinson has allegedly admitted to the shooting in writing. Police also discovered three unspent cartridges in the rifle that were consistent with the gunshot fired at Kirk, who was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

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The specific testing in question is known as virtual comparison microscopy, or VCM. While this process won't destroy the evidence, court filings indicate it is expected to physically alter or even damage the fragments. Investigators may need to fold out petals from the fragments to look for rifling markings on the underlying surface.

The fragments may be cleaned in small areas, and lead fragments may be scraped. There is a recognized risk that pieces could break off during this process. Robinson's lawyers want the VCM testing placed on hold until they have a chance to examine and photograph the same evidence themselves.

They are also seeking an order allowing a defense expert to observe the testing in person or via video recording. The FBI does not typically allow this due to concerns about contamination and national security. Robinson's team argues that prior testing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives already damaged the evidence.

During earlier testing, ATF examiner Samantha Karner cleaned the jacket fragment, photographed it, and peeled back petals to examine groove impressions. She identified the fragment as belonging to the .30 caliber class but was unable to conclusively link it to Robinson's grandfather's .30-06 Mauser rifle.

Prosecutors noted that given the limited detail Ms. Karner observed, she could neither include nor exclude the fragment as having been fired from the recovered rifle. Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory agent following the case, highlighted this distinction as the reason prosecutors want the FBI to take another look.

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Pack explained that VCM is a more advanced process than traditional microscopic examination. He noted that even advanced technology cannot recover markings if they are too damaged or absent. Robinson's lawyers warned that if the fragment is altered to the point where no independent comparison is possible, the prejudice to the defendant would be severe.

Robinson's legal team argued that this would leave the defense unable to independently verify conclusions, unfairly limit cross-examination, and force the jury to rely on unchallengeable expert testimony. They contend that the current path risks compromising the integrity of the defense's ability to mount a challenge.

Bernard Zapor, a former ATF special agent and faculty associate at Arizona State University, suggested these concerns may be overblown. He pointed out that the fragments were meticulously documented during the initial ATF examination, with photographs and data available to the defense through discovery.

Zapor told Fox News Digital that if the fragments are damaged during additional testing, it may not change much since the initial testing was inconclusive. He described this as not unusual in shootings involving similar caliber weapons and emphasized that the case remains solid.

The case remains before Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf. The trial date is set for June 2028, and the legal battles over evidence handling are expected to continue leading up to that pivotal date. Robinson's lawyers have previously indicated their intent to challenge the ATF's findings and methodology during the trial.