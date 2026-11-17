Zohran Mamdani is dissolving the NYPD Strategic Response Group for a civilian-led de-escalation plan critics say will embolden criminals and terrorists.

Democratic judge under fire for releasing violent offenders calls bail law a ‘direct assault’ on rightsTwo public safety officers shot at NYC housing complex; suspect deadElderly homeowner’s hired help turns into squatter nightmare made worse by blue state laws: reportNew Orleans cruise ship disaster timeline reveals tanker's troubled past and frantic final minutes Trump border crackdown drives encounters to record October low as zero-release streak hits 18 months, DHS saysProsecutor issues 'significant' warning to Warren over Trump-linked probes and more top headlinesNTSB details warning whistles and emergency orders before tanker collision capsized New Orleans riverboat Duffy: Investigators examining 2 routers after nationwide FAA ground stop, no signs of foreign cyberattack Virginia parents charged after house party draws hundreds of teens, fireworks and alleged underage drinkingMurders plunge in US cities as Americans reclaim their streets from thugsCongress needs to invest in aviation infrastructure: Transportation Secretary DuffyOncologist shares why pancreatic cancer is difficult to treat — and how new research could helpKerri Urbahn: People aren't looking at this piece of Ilhan Omar's story enoughPhil Collins admits solo Rock Hall Induction 'means a little more' than Genesis honorJames Gagliano warns after Mamdani's 'dangerous' move to disband elite NYPD unit Terrorists and other criminals choose the path of least resistance, says retired FBI agent James Gagliano, making NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision to disband a fast-acting deterrent group risky.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is dissolving the NYPD's Strategic Response Group — an elite tactical unit criticized for its handling of some left-wing protests while also responding to critical threats including a mass shooting at an office building last year and an attempted bombing attack on dueling demonstrations outside the city's mayoral residence.

Also read New Poll Shows 64% of New York Voters Support Lifting Charter School Cap

"I think it’s one more step towards emboldening the criminals, emboldening the anarchists and emboldening the terrorists," said James Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent and Fox News contributor who spent years working alongside the NYPD. Mamdani announced that the group will be dissolved at a news briefing early Monday.

He had campaigned on the issue in part due to the unit's role in responding to organized protests — and riots — including those that exploded after George Floyd's death in 2020, demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Israel's war with Palestinian Hamas terrorists. A looter takes an armful of clothing out of a store with a broken window in Manhattan, New York on June 1, 2020, following protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

," Mamdani told reporters in a news briefing announcing the changes.

"We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation. "Kettling — The SRG was involved in breaking up a protest using the so-called kettling technique, which involves surrounding and corralling marchers to control their movements. A June 4, 2020 incidentICE protests — SRG officers have arrested demonstrators at anti-immigration enforcement protests this year.

Advertisement

Gracie Mansion bombing — The SRG responded after two alleged ISIS supporters attempted to blow up a protest outside the city's mayoral residence, according to federal prosecutors. Their bombs failed to detonate, and NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards and Sgt. Luis Navarro Emir Balat flees after throwing a homemade explosive device towards police as NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards and Sgt.

Luis Navarro take action during a protest in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence, in New York on March 7, 2026. The mayor plans to replace the SRG with several new programs by next spring.

First is an unarmed Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division, or CDDD. This civilian team won't have arrest authority. It will work with newLastly, his overhaul includes the creation of a new Patrol Support Division consisting of officers who will be trained in crowd control but spend most of their time on patrol duties. Counterterrorism duties will be consolidated in the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau But the SRG has a varied role.

While members are on hand for crowd control at large demonstrations, they also protect the protesters from outside threats. And they are positioned at other events involving large crowds, including the city's many parades, the iconic"What the Strategic Response Group was designed to do was to be a highly mobile, well-trained, well-equipped group, like a senior SWAT team," Gagliano told Fox News Digital.

Unlike the NYPD's SWAT team, known as its Emergency Services Unit, the SRG also has a public-facing role, Gagliano said.

"Part of that was being on the front lines, the deterrent effect, and I think that's something that we're losing as well," he said. ALLEGED ISIS-INSPIRED TERROR SUSPECTS LEFT FEDS ‘VOLUMINOUS’ DIGITAL TRAIL, FAMILY BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Tamura killed himself and four others in an office building housing the NFL headquarters, and the city's medical examiner later said his brain showed"unambiguous" signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE. Terrorists and other criminals targeting public events tend to pick soft targets and the path of least resistance, he added.

Advertisement

"The Strategic Response Group was a deterrent and it probably caused some people to decide, ‘Yeah, I’m not gonna try that. I’m not gonna do that,'" he said. The unit has also been deployed around large public events with the goal of responding rapidly when needed, Gagliano said.

"The uniform folks are there for a deterrent effect," he said. "The uniform folks kept in abeyance like SRG, that are rolled out quickly and mobilized and strategically placed so that they can get to different spots very quickly. " Students and others demonstrate during a protest outside the gates to the Columbia University main campus in New York City on April 21. "When an alleged terrorist attack threatened lives near Gracie Mansion, NYPD Sgt.

Luis Navarro and Chief Aaron Edwards ran toward danger," Vallelong said in a statement.

"Their decisive actions should be a lesson for Mayor Mamdani. " HAMAS, HEZBOLLAH FLAGS FLY AT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST MINUTES AFTER MAMDANI CONDEMNS TERROR PLOT AGAINST JEWS Two allegedly ISIS-inspired men, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, were arrested after federal prosecutors say they threw improvised explosive devices at a crowd outside the mayor's home and at a group of police as left- and right-wing protesters demonstrated across from one another. The bombs failed to explode.

Protesters are arrested on Park Avenue in New York City, June 5, 2020 as they defy the 8 p.m. curfew while protesting the death of George Floyd. MAMDANI UNVEILS SWEEPING NYPD USE-OF-FORCE REVIEW, BUT STOPS SHORT OF FULFILLING KEY CAMPAIGN PROMISES The SRG also deployed to help search for the gunman floor-by-floor after the mass shooting inside a Manhattan office building that houses the NFL’s headquarters on Park Avenue.

Shattered glass lies in front of a looted souvenir and electronics shop near Times Square after a night of protests and vandalism over the death of George Floyd early June 2, 2020 in New York City. Vallelong scoffed at the idea that the unarmed CDDD will protect the public from similar violent plots.

"Unarmed civilians cannot talk a determined attacker out of detonating a bomb," he said. "I fear this approach will embolden violent agitators to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations, putting protesters, police and bystanders at risk. "People loot a store during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 1, 2020 in New York.

Upcoming events like the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year's ball drop will not be impacted since the changes aren't slated to go into effect until spring 2027, he said. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement that the restructuring would not"diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. "