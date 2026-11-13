MICHAEL RUIZ: Cold case DNA unmasks 'Montauk Mary' as cops probe link to Jersey Shore 'Thrill Killer'

Sofia Margherita Marrone, known as 'Montauk Mary' for decades, was identified via DNA and linked to Jersey Shore 'Thrill Killer' Richard Biegenwald.

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She survived the Great Depression only to vanish in 1978 and remain an unidentified Jane Doe until nearly a half-century later, when cold case detectives identified her as a possible victim of the Jersey Shore's infamousSofia Margherita Marrone had been known for years only as"Montauk Mary" due to where she had been found by a U.S. Airman on his lunch break in a park near the eastern end of Montauk in the town of East Hampton, New York. On March 22, 1978, the Airman saw Marrone's body near the Camp Hero radar tower that decades later would inspire Netflix's"Stranger Things.

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" GIRL KNOWN AS 'CHELSEA JANE DOE' ID'D 26 YEARS AFTER MUTILATED BODY FOUND HUNDREDS OF MILES FROM HOME STATE Investigators in Suffolk County, New York, have identified Sofia Margherita Marrone as a Jane Doe previously known as"Montauk Mary. " Marrone had been found shot dead in 1978. Now, police say they believe she may have been a victim of the Jersey Shore"Thrill Killer.

"On Thursday, investigators in Suffolk County identified her as the victim of a shooting 250 miles away from where she had last been seen. They said she had been shot and killed just hours before being found. Marrone, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, was last seen leaving a hospital in Somers Point, New Jersey, on March 16, 1978. She was killed six days later at East Overlook Park in Montauk.

The autopsy found three bullet wounds in her legs and one to her chest. Her identity remained unknown until Suffolk County investigators said they uncovered it with new DNA methods. They said she may have been a victim of Richard Biegenwald, also known as the Jersey Shore"Thrill Killer.

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" Biegenwald died in prison in 2008, serving life sentences for killing six people between 1958 and 1982, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Thursday. He had been suspected in three other murders as well. Richard Biegenwald stands for his arraignment on a murder charge at the Monmouth County Courthouse on May 20, 1983. Biegenwald died in prison in 2008 after his convictions in a half-dozen murders.

He was suspected in more and recently emerged as the prime potential suspect in the 1978 shooting death of Sofia Marrone, also known as"Montauk Mary.

"Marrone had been killed with the same rare .22-caliber short rounds Biegenwald was using when New Jersey police arrested him in 1983, Tierney told reporters. He had been known to pick up victims he encountered walking in towns along the Jersey Shore.

A contemporary witness had also reported seeing a man with a beard sitting in a gold-colored car with New Jersey plates near the Montauk park where Marrone's remains were found, Tierney said, adding that Biegenwald was known to have a beard and had multiple vehicles, including one that roughly matched the witness' description. QUIET SERIAL KILLERS MAY HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT AS DNA UNMASKS DEAD 1970S PENNSYLVANIA STRANGLER, EXPERT SAYS "The district attorney has laid out a plan nationally that others should follow," he told Fox News Digital Friday.

"Between establishing the cold case squad within the DA’s office, bringing in the federal and state partners, spending the money on cases that can be solved, and never giving up. "Three of the six recently identified Does are believed to have been homicide victims, according to Tierney's office. One is believed to have drowned accidentally, and the cause of the final death remains under investigation.

Police search for human remains under Richard Biegenwald's porch in Staten Island on April 22, 1983. The convicted serial killer died in 2008 and is a suspect in the 1978 murder of Sofia Marrone, formerly known as"Montauk Mary.

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"TEEN FOUND IN SHALLOW CALIFORNIA VINEYARD GRAVE IDENTIFIED NEARLY 50 YEARS LATER AS FAMILY WARNS KILLER Antionette Rugg, previously known as the Hecksher Jane Doe — A dog walker discovered her skeletal remains buried in the sand at Heckscher State Park on April 2, 1978. She was found with a belt tightly cinched around her throat, prosecutors said. She was 26 years old and had a 10-year-old son.

Ramon Perez y Rivera, previously known as Raymond Doe — A group of rabbit hunters found his remains in Deer Park on Nov. 27, 1976. He had been severely burned and had a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was 41. Kyong-Ok Kim, previously known as the Riverhead Jane Doe — A street sweeper found her body off Osborne Avenue in Riverhead on March 12, 1990.

The cause of her death remains under investigation. She was originally from South Korea but immigrated to the U.S. and lived in Woodside, Queens. She had a 12-year-old son and was 32 years old at the time of her death. Omelios Steward, John Doe — The U.S. Coast Guard found an unidentified body in the water 9 miles south of Fire Island on Nov. 4, 1990.

Steward, 28, is believed to have drowned. Andreas Kupke, John Doe — The 27-year-old German national had traveled to the U.S. for a 10-day vacation in the fall of 1999. He never made his return flight. On Christmas Eve of that year, police found his partially decomposed remains alongside a high tide marker in Montauk.

Kupke's cause of death remains unclear. COLD CASE TAKES GRIM TURN AFTER REMAINS IDENTIFIED AS RUNAWAY TEEN; HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY "Every person deserves to be known by their name, and every victim deserves answers and justice," Tierney said in a statement.

"Five decades have passed since the first of these individuals was found deceased, but our commitment to identifying them and pursuing justice has never wavered. "