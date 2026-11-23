An eight-minute 911 call captured the Highway 9 road rage clash that left Scott Spivey dead, and two South Carolina men now face murder charges.

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. An eight-minute recorded 911 call captured the harrowing road rage clash that ended in the death of a North Carolina man after an alleged shootout with a"I've got a guy pointing a gun at me driving, we're armed as well," a man, later identified as driver Charles"Weldon" Boyd, tells the dispatcher.

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"He keeps throwing the gun at our faces, acting like he's about to shoot us. If he keeps this up, I'm gonna shoot him. I'm on Highway 9. He's trying to run from me now.

" 'STAND YOUR GROUND' CLAIM FALTERS IN ROAD RAGE KILLING AS MEN CHARGED WITH MURDER, EX-COPS FACE ACCUSATIONS Charles"Weldon" Boyd and Kenneth"Bradley" Williams appear in court during a hearing on a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of Scott Spivey. They were indicted on murder charges last week.

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"We're headed toward Loris," Boyd says. "I'm gonna stay with him the whole way. Y'all need to get this guy off the road. He's aiming guns at people.

He racked it.

" By the end of the altercation, 33-year-old insurance adjuster Scott Spivey was dead on Camp Swamp Road, 9 miles from where he first encountered Boyd, 35, and Kenneth"Bradley" Williams, 37. At one point, Boyd told the dispatcher Spivey was still brandishing the firearm and swerving at him on the road. Scott Spivey was killed on September 9, 2023, during a road-rage incident that occurred on Camp Swamp Road in the Loris area of Horry County, South Carolina.

He later tells the dispatcher they are pulling off the highway onto Camp Swamp Road. He says the other driver emerged armed. Charles"Weldon" Boyd was indicted on murder charges last week. In about 12 seconds, more than two dozen shots can be heard.

"Goddamn it Weldon," the voice says after the shooting stops. "Why couldn't we f---ing leave him alone? "last week, more than a year after Spivey's sister and The Wall Street Journal made other recordings recovered from Boyd's phone public.

They had originally invoked South Carolina's"stand your ground" law and said that Spivey pulled a gun on them first, without provocation, and ran them off the road as they were towing a trailer laden with furniture, according to court documents in a civil wrongful death case. Two former Horry County police officials, onetime deputy chief Brandon Strickland, 43, and 49-year-old Paul Damon Vescovi, were also charged for allegedly steering the investigation in Boyd's favor.

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Former Horry County Deputy Police Chief Brandon Strickland was charged for allegedly steering the investigation into Scott Spivey's death. All but Williams had posted bail as of Monday morning, according to the county sheriff's website. According to O'Bryan Martin, Williams' attorney, 911 dispatchers had received other calls about Spivey's erratic driving before his initial encounter with Boyd and Williams.

"He was, for lack of better words, out of control, driving down that highway, committing multiple felonies, mind you, along the way," Martin told Fox News Digital. Paul Damon Vescovi, a former Horry County police official, was charged in connection with the investigation into Scott Spivey's death.

"All things that can be corroborated and seen — I believe that they are uncontroverted," Martin told Fox News Digital. "Other people begin to make 911 calls about an individual who we now know to be Scott Spivey waving the pistol, driving erratically and dangerously down the highway, calling it road rage, calling it erratic, calling dangerous. "In the civil case, the defense has also pointed to autopsy findings showing Spivey had a 0.13 blood alcohol content.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Spivey family attorney Mark Tinsley called the indictments"an important step toward accountability" in the case.

"There is still much about what happened to Scott, and what happened in the investigation that followed, that deserves answers," he wrote.