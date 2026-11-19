Michael O'Neal Fleming was extradited to Washington state to face murder charges after a gas station clerk, Graeme Dobbeck, was killed in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. He is held on $5 million bail.

Michael O'Neal Fleming has been formally extradited to Washington state to face serious criminal charges following the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle. The 33-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service last month in Chicago, Illinois, before being transported back to King County. Upon his arrival in Washington, Fleming was booked into the King County Jail on Tuesday and has been held in custody since that time.

The court order requires Fleming to maintain a $5,000,000 bail amount set by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Authorities identified him as the primary suspect in the homicide of 36-year-old Graeme Dobbeck, who was working the early morning shift at a convenience store. The extradition process marks a significant procedural milestone in a case that spanned multiple states and involved complex surveillance evidence and witness testimonies.

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Suspect Entered Store and Executed Shooting

Surveillance footage captured by the store reveals the precise sequence of events leading to the murder. At approximately 4:30 a.m., cameras showed Graeme Dobbeck arriving at the 76 Station to begin his work duties. Shortly thereafter, a man believed to be Michael O'Neal Fleming emerged from the shadows near the building. The video indicates that the suspect initially attempted to enter the station but was unable to gain access to the main entrance.

Fleming subsequently circled the exterior of the structure a few times before entering a nearby 7-Eleven location around 5:08 a.m. Court documents state that he entered the gas station shortly after, at approximately 5:11 a.m. The recording captures Dobbeck greeting the suspect with a phrase resembling good morning, but the footage shows no audible response from Fleming. The suspect proceeded directly to the back cooler, retrieved a drink without examining the label, and brought the item to the cashier counter.

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After Dobbeck scanned the item and began discussing change, the suspect walked toward the clerk's door. The surveillance video then captures Fleming firing at least three shots at close range into the clerk. Following the discharge of the weapon, the suspect exited the building. Notably, the video shows Fleming leaving in no apparent hurry and taking no money from the cash register, suggesting the intent was targeted rather than purely financial.

Witnesses Identified the Former Employee

Several individuals present at the scene provided critical details that helped investigators identify the gunman. Fred Forrest, a customer at the station, arrived shortly after the shooting to purchase coffee. He observed the security door behind the counter open with no staff visible and noticed a tipped-over stool, which signaled that something was wrong. Forrest stated that he walked around the corner and saw money scattered on the floor before spotting the suspect.

The owner of the Broad Street 76 gas station location also identified the suspect immediately upon reviewing the surveillance tape. He recognized Michael O'Neal Fleming based on specific physical characteristics, including height, weight, body shape, and a distinctive gait. Court documents describe the suspect's walking style as knock-kneed, where his legs come together at the knees while his lower legs span outward. The owner noted that Fleming's last shift as an employee was on Oct. 2.

Link to Wisconsin Homicides and Arrest in Chicago

While the Seattle homicide was the primary trigger for the warrant, Fleming was also linked to a separate tragedy in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Oct. 9, he informed the owner of a hotel where he had stayed for four years that he would move out by Oct. 13. On that same day, police in Kenosha responded to a welfare check at a home approximately 2,000 miles from Seattle. Officers discovered the bodies of 59-year-old Rena O'Neal and 57-year-old Rodney Brushwood inside the residence.

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Both victims had died from multiple gunshot wounds and had been deceased for several days prior to discovery. Preliminary records from the Kenosha Police Department identified Fleming as a person of interest in their deaths on Oct. 20. Fleming's twin brother had reported concerning text messages, stating that Fleming appeared erratic, delusional, and in a mental health crisis. The brother also noted that Fleming had asked for their parents' address, which he did not provide.

Despite the simultaneous alerts from Seattle and Wisconsin authorities, Fleming remained at large until the U.S. Marshals Service located him in Chicago. The arrest was made shortly after the Seattle Police Department issued a blotter identifying him as armed and dangerous. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office had announced prior to the capture that he would face murder charges upon apprehension. Fleming is now held in the King County Jail pending further legal proceedings in Washington state.