Michael Movie Performs Strong in Cinemas, Tumbles to Top Spot in 3rd Week

Antoine Fuqua's 'Michael' biopic has been a hit with audiences, earning multiple times over its production budget in just four weekends. The film depicts the rise of Michael Jackson in its early and mid-career stages.

May has been a truly impressive month for movies. Millions are flocking to their local theaters to catch the tantalizing line-up of films currently on the big screen, with this weekend a perfect showcase of what is on offer.

Not only is Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter heading to theaters in The Mandalorian and Grogu, but the likes of Mortal Kombat II, the horror gem Obsession, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt's The Devil Wears Prada 2, Ryan Gosling's sci-fi masterpiece Project Hail Mary, and more will continue their impressive runs so far. One movie that has stood taller than most and even topped the domestic charts last weekend is Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic, Michael, documenting the early-mid career of the iconic King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

After four weekends in theaters, Michael has already accumulated an eye-watering $715 million worldwide, split between a domestic haul of $291 million and a further $422 million from overseas markets





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