Heat 2 doesn't start filming until early 2027, but things are already heating up legally between Michael Mann & New Regency over the OG 1995 crime classic.

Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Lifted; Radar “Instability,” Old System Was Root Of Airspace Shutdown, Transportation Secretary Insists Microsoft “Deeply Sorry” About Global Outlook Outage, Insists Disruption Caused By “Network Capacity Upgrade”termination, the Yariv Milchan-run company today took Mann to federal court to get the trio of notices declared “defective and invalid.

” In the dispute, New Regency are claiming that Mann’s role in writing theScreenplay. As a result of its rights in and to the Screenplay, Regency owns the film, television, and other rights in the“This filing has to do with original and personal writing Michael Mann did on multiple screenplays during the 1980s and which evolved into the iconic 1995 filmthat Mann wrote, produced and directed,” a spokesman for the Robert Klieger represented past Oscar nominee said late Friday of thestarring movie.

Also read New Regency Sues Michael Mann To Retain Heat 2 Rights

“After 40 years Michael Mann is exercising the right of authors to reclaim their work and in this case Michael Mann’s original creation. ” Even with some contractual rights reverted to him under the WGA Basic Agreement, the CAA-repped Mann insists that a temporality forgotten 1988 oral agreement between himself and two of his loan-out companies assigned him core“We will vigorously defend this action and are confident that the courts will vindicate Michael Mann’s statutory rights under the Copyright Act,” Mann’s team says.

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“For clarification, this is unrelated to production ofIn that context, the 1991 founded New Regency is thinking of the past and the future, the company’s Kendall Brill & Kellyl awyers say. “If given effect, the Termination Notices would purport to strip Regency, beginning in 2028, of rights it has held for more than three decades, clouding Regency’s title to the Screenplay and jeopardizing its ability to develop, finance, and license works derived from it,” the 20-page complaint for declaratory relief states.

, Adam Driver, Stephen Graham and Jason Clarke starrer will see Mann directing the prequel flick from his own script. This particular script is based on Mann and Meg Gardiner’s No. 1Rare Ground Stop Lifted But Could Affect Busy Hollywood Weekend & Sports Schedule