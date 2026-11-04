Michael Mann Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting at Los Angeles Gun Range

Hollywood director Michael Mann suffered a leg injury after accidentally discharging a firearm while holstering it at The Range LA. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Hollywood director Michael Mann was publicly seen for the first time since sustaining an accidental gunshot wound during a routine visit to a private shooting facility in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The eighty-three-year-old filmmaker appeared to be recovering from the incident, which occurred three days prior on Saturday afternoon.

Details of the Training Accident

Mann was pictured leaving a building in Los Angeles while using crutches to support his weight. His left foot was encased in a cast and secured within a black orthopedic boot, indicating a significant lower-limb injury. He wore a black zip-up hoodie and white pants as he navigated the public space with visible difficulty.

Also read Michael Mann Accidental Shooting: Director Recovers From Gun Range Injury In Los Angeles

The accident took place at approximately four o'clock in the afternoon at The Range LA, a members-only indoor shooting club located in the western part of the city. Police confirmed that the incident was not intentional and classified it as a training accident where a firearm discharged into Mann's leg.

A source familiar with the situation told TMZ that Mann, an experienced target shooter, was attempting to holster his weapon when it unexpectedly fired. The sudden discharge resulted in the injury that required immediate medical attention and subsequent hospitalization.

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Medical Response and Public Statements

Emergency crews, including police and fire personnel, responded to the scene before Mann was transported to a hospital via ambulance. The Hollywood director received treatment for the injury and was subsequently released from medical care.

Mann's publicist provided a statement to the Daily Mail confirming the nature of the event. The spokesperson noted that a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered, causing a superficial injury to the film director. The statement emphasized that Mann was treated and is being released, suggesting the injury is not life-threatening.

The police report further clarified that Mann did not purposely shoot himself. Investigators described the event as an accidental discharge during a training session, aligning with the accounts provided by witnesses and sources close to the director.

Impact on Upcoming Film Projects

This incident occurs during a highly productive period for Mann, who is currently developing a long-awaited prequel to his acclaimed 1995 crime thriller Heat. The project has attracted an all-star cast, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Stephen Graham reportedly attached to the production.

Rumors suggest that Stephen Graham may play a younger version of Neil McCauley, a role originally portrayed by Robert De Niro. Christian Bale is expected to take on the role of Vincent Hanna, previously played by Al Pacino, while DiCaprio is linked to the character of Chris Shiherlis.

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Mann wrote the screenplay based on his 2022 novel Heat 2, which he co-authored with thriller writer Meg Gardiner. The book became a New York Times best-seller, and Mann will also serve as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer on the film adaptation.

Career Legacy and Recent Work

Mann is best known for directing major films such as Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Ali, and Collateral. Throughout his career, he has received four Academy Award nominations, though he has yet to win an Oscar. His most recent theatrical release was Ferrari in 2023, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

The Range LA, where the accident occurred, typically caters to Hollywood elites, studio executives, and high-profile actors. Annual memberships at the facility start around three thousand dollars and can reach up to twenty thousand dollars, reflecting its exclusive nature.

The Daily Mail reached out to The Range LA for comment regarding the incident. As Mann continues his recovery, fans and industry colleagues await updates on his health and the progress of his upcoming cinematic projects.