Michael Mann Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting at LA Gun Range

Film director Michael Mann suffered a leg injury after accidentally discharging a firearm during training at The Range LA. He is currently in pre-production for Heat 2.

Acclaimed film director Michael Mann was photographed leaving an orthopedic surgeon's office in Los Angeles on Tuesday while using crutches to assist his mobility. The eight-three-year-old filmmaker appeared in casual attire, wearing a black zip-up hoodie over a plain black T-shirt, white pants, and square-frame eyeglasses. His left foot was encased in a cast and protected by a black orthopedic boot as he exited the medical facility.

Incident Details At The Range LA

The visible injuries follow an accidental discharge that occurred on Saturday when Mann was undergoing firearm training at The Range LA around four p.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the director was attempting to holster the firearm he had been using when it unexpectedly went off, striking him in the leg. Paramedics subsequently transported Mann to the hospital via ambulance following the incident.

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Representatives Confirm Superficial Injury

Mann's representatives provided updates to Page Six stating that the accident resulted in only a superficial injury. They indicated that the director was expected to be released from the hospital shortly after the initial treatment. A source familiar with the situation also told Page Six that Mann is an experienced target shooter who has practiced the sport for decades, suggesting the mishap was an isolated event during routine practice.

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Career Highlights And Upcoming Projects

Mann, who began his career in the entertainment industry in the nineteen-sixties, is best known for directing the nineteen-ninety-five crime drama Heat. That film starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and earned Mann multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his subsequent work, including the nineteen-ninety-nine biographical drama The Insider. The latter film reunited Mann with Pacino and featured Russell Crowe in a leading role.

Production Status Of Heat 2

Currently, Mann is in the pre-production phase of Heat 2, which is set to star Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale. Reports suggest that Al Pacino, aged eighty-six, and Robert De Niro, aged eighty-three, are also rumored to appear in the sequel. Filming for the highly anticipated project is reportedly scheduled to begin in January, marking a significant milestone for the director's long-running franchise.