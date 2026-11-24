North Carolina Tar Heels coach Michael Malone leads his team to a decisive 85-45 victory over Monmouth Hawks on November 23, 2026, with standout defensive performances.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone oversaw a commanding 85-45 victory over the Monmouth Hawks at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Monday, November 23, 2026. The decisive win extended the Tar Heels' momentum with a double-digit lead throughout the contest, showcasing depth and defensive intensity.

Tar Heels Defensive Pressure Dominates Monmouth

Coach Michael Malone implemented a rigorous defensive scheme that stifled Monmouth offensive flow. The Tar Heels maintained a significant margin that never wavered, effectively controlling the pace and physicality of the game. This comprehensive team effort highlighted the program's depth under Malone's leadership.

Also read North Carolina Tar Heels Key Players to Watch Against Monmouth Hawks

Player Performances and Statistical Highlights

Michael Malone utilized a broad rotation, giving ten players at least 10 minutes of court time. Terrence Brown led the scoring with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, alongside 4 rebounds and 3 assists, despite 4 turnovers. Sayon Keita struggled with foul trouble, committing 4 fouls in just 10 minutes of action.

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Key Contributors and Bench Impact

Guard Kevin Thomas provided intriguing physical plays, showcasing potential for future matchups. Forward Alex Samodurov earned the Defensive Player of the Game award, recording a double-double with 3 assists and 2 blocks in 20 minutes. Jarin Stevenson contributed 12 points and 8 rebounds, while Cameron Fens added 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Rotational Depth and Team Discipline Needs

Bench contributors like Matt Able and Jaydon Young provided steady minutes, with Able scoring 8 points and Young adding 5 points off the bench. Kade Nix noted that while the win was clear, areas like discipline and rebounding efficiency require attention as the season progresses under Malone's guidance.