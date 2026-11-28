Michael Malone Admits WVU 'Had Us Shook', Says UNC Was 'Outworked' and 'Outcoached'
It was not a fun night for anyone in Carolina Blue. West Virginia pounded the Tar Heels, essentially from the opening tip, and North Carolina head coach Michael
Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts to a call during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was not a fun night for anyone in Carolina Blue. West Virginia pounded the Tar Heels, essentially from the opening tip, and North Carolina head coach Michael Malone admitted that WVU's pressure was a big factor in the game.
“The entire 40 minutes was the frustrating sequence," Malone said when asked about the most frustrating sequence in the game. "Our inability to take care of the basketball. I can’t wait to watch the film because I know it was bad in person. You have 10 assists, 19 turnovers. 19 turnovers, and they scored 26 points off those turnovers.
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