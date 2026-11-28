It was not a fun night for anyone in Carolina Blue. West Virginia pounded the Tar Heels, essentially from the opening tip, and North Carolina head coach Michael

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts to a call during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was not a fun night for anyone in Carolina Blue. West Virginia pounded the Tar Heels, essentially from the opening tip, and North Carolina head coach Michael Malone admitted that WVU's pressure was a big factor in the game.

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“The entire 40 minutes was the frustrating sequence," Malone said when asked about the most frustrating sequence in the game. "Our inability to take care of the basketball. I can’t wait to watch the film because I know it was bad in person. You have 10 assists, 19 turnovers. 19 turnovers, and they scored 26 points off those turnovers.