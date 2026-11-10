Michael Madsen Movie 'Blood Behind Us' Acquired by Saban Films

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Casey’s fragile shot at redemption turns deadly; forcing him to confront the violent past he buried to protect the family he thought he’d lost forever. Madsen, known for his roles inDominic Cooper, Stephen Fry, Rupert Everett & Finn Cole Set For True-Story Falklands Dramedy 'All In The Same Boat'; Playtime & UTA Launch For AFM'The Perfect Lie' Actor Matthijs Van De Sande Bakhuyzen To Lead AFM-Bound Arctic Thriller 'The Art Of Survival'Lee Meltzer Consulting will handle the film’s theatrical release in January 2027, and Saban Films will release it on digital platforms in February 2027.

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The deal was negotiated between Steve Break of Saban Films and Itzchak Maghen, VP of Worldwide Sales at Quantify, on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Brendan Gabriel Murphy has made a thriller that moves fast and hits hard, with Michael Madsen at its center. We’re proud to honor Michael’s career by bringing this film to audiences across North America,” said Steve Break of Saban Films. ” said Itzchak Maghen, VP of Worldwide Sales, Quantify.

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“They know this audience better than anyone, and they responded immediately to the film’s intensity and heart. We couldn’t ask for a better home for the film. ” “Working with Michael Madsen was a dream come true. We could talk for hours about everything from filmmaking and Tarantino to family and life.

I believe we brought out the best in each other on. I’m incredibly proud of what we created together, and even more grateful for the friendship we shared. It was an honor to direct him, and it’s something I’ll carry with me forever,” said Murphy. UK Star Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Activity; Dropped By Lit Agent