Michael Lorenzen blasted again as Rockies lose 11-4 to Angels

Michael Lorenzen proved Earl Weaver right.

Michael Lorenzen proved Earl Weaver right. Weaver, the fiery Hall of Fame manager, famously said, “Momentum? Momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher. ”, and cruised to an 11-4 win in Anaheim.

Lorenzen, who departed after 3 1/3 innings, was charged with eight runs on 10 hits, and his ERA soared from 7.22 to 8.01. Momentum killed. The Rockies, winners of four of five coming into the game, not only got clobbered, but they failed to capture a rare sweep. But they didLos Angeles sent 10 men to the plate in the second inning, scoring six runs on six hits, a walk, and a wild pitch by Lorenzen.

After two innings, Lorenzen had already thrown 61 pitches. Tyler Freeman, who started in right field, went 2 for 4 and hit a two-run homer in the fifth off right-handed starter Walbert Ureña. Troy Johnston, who started at first base, got the Rockies on the board in the fourth with an RBI single to drive in Hunter Goodman. Johnston also singled home TJ Rumfield in the eighth off right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn.

Johnston has been incredibly productive with runners in scoring position, hitting .431 . Rookie left fielder Sterlin Thompson made a leaping catch against the wall in the fifth to rob Mike Trout of a home run. Lorenzen, obviously, whose 8.01 ERA is the highest in the majors among starting pitchers with at least 10 starts, and whose .364 batting average against is also the highest. Lorenzen has a 1.99 WHIP.

Third baseman Kyle Karros, who’s been heating up lately, took a step back, hitting 0 for 4 with a strikeout. His average sits at .218. Included in the Angels’ 16-hit night was a 4-for-5 night by Wade Meckler and a 4-for-5 night by Nick Madrigal. Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat at Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner , 6:40 p.m.Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski at Rockies RHP Tanner Gordon , 7:10 p.m.Monday:





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