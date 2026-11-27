Back to the Future star Michael Lloyd details a traumatic 1983 medical emergency involving cocaine and broken glass in his new memoir, In My Own Time.

Actor Michael Lloyd, best known for his role as George McFly in Back to the Future, has disclosed a harrowing medical emergency involving alcohol and drugs that occurred in 1983. The incident, detailed in his memoir In My Own Time, resulted in severe physical trauma that required immediate hospitalization and extensive surgical intervention. Lloyd describes the event as a critical moment that coincided with significant personal upheaval and the sudden loss of his professional colleague.

The Catalyst For A Night In Las Vegas

The sequence of events began shortly after the conclusion of the sitcom Taxi in 1983. Following the show's end, Michael Lloyd traveled to Las Vegas to work on a television film project. During his stay, an acquaintance at his hotel introduced him to cocaine. After this period in Nevada, Lloyd returned to Los Angeles where tensions escalated rapidly. He engaged in a significant argument with a female partner while both were consuming alcohol and drugs. The conflict drove Lloyd to leave their residence around two or three in the morning.

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Confrontation With Property And Severe Injury

After spending the night at his nephew's home, Lloyd returned to his own residence the following morning. He discovered he had locked himself out of his house. In a state of frustration and anger, Lloyd began punching the windows of his French doors. The violent confrontation with the glass resulted in serious lacerations. He noted that there were numerous broken panes and significant amounts of glass, which led to severe cuts across his body. The physical damage was immediate and extensive.

Hospitalization And Long Term Physical Effects

Lloyd's condition deteriorated rapidly as he lay on his kitchen floor bleeding. Paramedics arrived and rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for emergency treatment. Medical staff at the hospital determined that he had lost a critical amount of blood, necessitating plasma transfusions to stabilize his condition. Additionally, surgeons had to operate to repair severed tendons in his wrist. The recovery process was grueling, requiring weeks of specialized hand exercises to restore muscle function. Decades later, faint scars from these injuries remain visible on his arm.

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The Tragic Coincidence Of Co Star Death

While Lloyd was recovering from his self-inflicted wounds, a nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center delivered shocking news. She informed him that his co-star Andy Kaufman had died at the same hospital the previous night. Lloyd described the timing of these two traumatic events as bizarre and deeply unsettling. The death of Andy Kaufman occurred against the backdrop of Lloyd's own life-threatening accident. This convergence of personal crisis and professional loss marked a dark period in Michael Lloyd's life.

Reflections On Past Trauma And Current Revelations

In his memoir, Michael Lloyd provides a candid account of his struggles with substance use and the consequences of his actions. He does not shy away from describing the physical pain and emotional turmoil he experienced during that time. The revelation of the cocaine use and the subsequent accident offers fans a deeper understanding of the pressures faced by actors during that era. The book serves as a raw exploration of how quickly a night of indiscretion can lead to permanent physical and emotional scars. Lloyd's story highlights the dangers of substance abuse and the fragility of health during times of stress.