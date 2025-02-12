Michael Kors Fall Show

Michael Kors unveiled a captivating fall collection, exuding a timeless elegance and cozy modernism. Celebrities like Rinna, Lea Michele, and Riley Keough graced the runway and front row, showcasing the brand's versatility and allure.

An all-ages and sizes cast paraded richly layered styles, like a relaxed black pantsuit worn over a vest unbuttoned to reveal a bra. Clad in Kors’ oversized blazer and pleated trousers, Rinna was feeling her ‘fit. “I love this menswear, androgynous vibe,” the “Mommy Meanest” star told Alexa. “And I think this look is better with flat shoes.

” Rinna attended the show in Chelsea’s Terminal Warehouse (the former location of Tunnel nightclub) with her daughter, 26-year-old television personality Delilah Belle, while her 23-year-old, Amelia Gray, strutted her stuff on the runway. Dozens of celebrities applauded the gorgeous fall presentation, including Nicole Scherzinger, Kerry Washington, Rachel Zegler, Uma Thurman, Rachel Brosnahan, Ella Hunt, Suni Lee, Jane Krakowski, Cristin Milioti, Julianna Margulies and Courtney Eaton. My family disowned me because my fiancé is serving life in prison “This show was inspired by the laid-back elegance that imbues the spirit of our homes and our new Michael Kors Collection store on Madison Avenue,” said Kors in a statement. “Timeless, warm, modern, architectural yet sensual, I wanted the collection to exemplify cozy modernism and hands in the pockets chic.” An all-sizes and ages cast paraded richly layered styles, like a relaxed black pantsuit worn over a vest unbuttoned to reveal a bra. Skirts hit below the knee and came in carwash, fan-pleated and crossover styles; pants were slouchy and coats ranged from fluffy faux fur to a sequined camel trench. Accents included all manner of boots and travel-inspired bags like satchels and oversized clutches. “Funny Girl” and “Glee” alum Lea Michele wore a black-and-white twill wool jacquard carved jacket and matching dance skirt that could have come straight off the catwalk. “I just had a baby five months ago, and Michael has dressed me in all of the seasons of my life: Before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and so I just feel so beautiful in this right now. I want everything that Michael makes, if I could be so lucky.”, meanwhile, stepped out in a romper. “This is a kind of mini bodysuit which is really well fitted and feels so great and easy to wear,” the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star told Alexa. “This is everything that Michael embodies: glamorous yet I feel very comfortable in my skin.” The new mom said that she’s been spending a lot more time in New York, so is constantly shopping for coats and jackets. “Most of the time I’m in L.A, and I’m just enjoying being here so much and having seasons,” added the London native, who has Kors in her coat closet. “They’re such a classic staple.”rocked a short one solo. “This trench is being worn as a dress,” she said. “My grandma used to love to get me a trench coat. I think it’s a chic statement piece.” ‘RHOBH’ recap: Erika Jayne, Boz confront Dorit over recent PK confessionCourtesy of Michael KorsCourtesy of Michael KorsKylie Kelce reveals how Travis told her he was dating Taylor Swift: 'It did not hit the group chat





