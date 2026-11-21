Save up to 75% off Michael Kors bags at Amazon and Macy's for Black Friday, with discounts on top purses like the Hamilton satchel and MK monogram tote.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The popular American fashion brand is known for its collection of stylish purses, evening clutches and everyday totes, which have become a staple in magazine spreads and personal selfies alike.

Now, shoppers can get their hands on the covet-worthy pieces at their lowest prices of the year, with pricingWhat Went Down at the Red Carpet Premiere of 'Melania': New Insights From the First Lady on Fashion, Barron and Her Life as FLOTUSdeals include a rare discount on the trendy “Hamilton” East-West bag, along with classic MK monogram accessories.

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It’s a perfect opportunity to pick up the bag you’ve been eyeing or to start checking off people on yourAmazon and Macy’s have the biggest discounts on Michael Kors’ bags and accessories this year, with Amazon offering more of the brand’s core products and Macy’s offering more contemporary styles and trend-forward pieces , the bag can be held under the arm, as a clutch, or as a crossbody with the included strap You’ll want to hurry: this bag is sure to sell out quickly, especially with the Black Friday discount.

The slouchy bag is also having a moment, beloved by A-list stars and fashion folks alike for its effortless and versatile silhouette. Michael Kors offers his take on the trend with this gently-sloped version, complete with adjustable strap, zip closure, interior pocket and the designer’s name in gold on the front. This classic Michael Kors tote is on sale for 60 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down below $120.

Made from a coated canvas with polished gold-tone hardware, the carryall tote features an all-over MK monogram print with contrast-color handles and straps. Amazon has five colorways on sale but we’re partial to this classic “brown/acorn” combination seen here. This is a great everyday work tote, with a padded compartment that can fit most laptops. Don’t need a large tote?

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You can get the same Michael Kors monogram print on this small satchel, which can be carried as a purse or worn as a crossbody with the included adjustable strap. This Ruthie Satchel measures 11.25 x 8 inches in size — enough room for your phone, wallet, makeup other daily essentials. We love a quilted bag and this one delivers all the luxury looks for an under-$100 price point .

Crafted from premium leather with gold-tone hardware, the bag includes a gold chain strap that converts from shoulder strap to crossbody strap, depending on how you want to wear it. Part of Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the flap bag gets a whopping 75 percent off discount for Black Friday. This structured leather bag is a chic and elegant way to head out for the night, and pairs easily with almost any outfit.

The Laila Satchel features a black pebbled leather construction with a jewel chain and silver-tone accents. A zippered closure keeps your valuables safe and secure inside. Choose from more than a dozen colors on sale for Black Friday on Amazon. If you want a more minimalist bag , we like this Laila Medium Tote Bag, on sale for 47 percent off for Black Friday.

We like the timeless silhouette and the genuine leather construction, which really shows off the Michael Kors craftsmanship. Michael Kors says all of the leather in their products come from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group to lessen their impact on the environmental during manufacturing. This high-shine bag just arrived on Amazon over the summer but it’s part of the Michael Kors Black Friday sale, with a 50 percent off discount.

Measuring just under 10 inches in size, with gold-tone hardware, removable strap and this high-impact “deep red” colorway, it’s an ideal bag for a big night out. You can now pick up this brand new Michael Kors purse for just $50 thanks to Macy’s Black Friday sale. The Zoe pochette is crafted from in the brand’s “luggage”-colored leather with two mini front pockets with gold-tone buckles.

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This bag works as a clutch, wristlet, purse or large wallet and is an instant standout style. We love how sleek and simple this Emilia tote is, especially in this sophisticated “husk” colorway with the pebbled leather construction. There’s plenty of room inside for storage, with two zip compartments for valuables. The belt-buckle design on the front allows you to cinch or expand the bag as necessary, for both aesthetics and practicality.

An elegant “ivy” green and black colorway are also on sale for Black Friday. The lowest price we’re seeing for Michael Kors accessories this Black Friday week is at Macy’s, where the retailer has official zip wallets from the brand discounted to just $39. The card wallet measures 5 x 3.25 inches in size and features four dedicated card slots as well as an interior zip compartment. This makes a great holiday gift or stocking stuffer for.

Note: prices were accurate at the time of this article’s publication but could change at any time through Black Friday weekend. Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market.

Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.is the VP of Commerce at Penske Media, overseeing fashion, lifestyle and streaming coverage across marquee brands like Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and WWD, among others.

Previously, Chan was the first-ever Lifestyle Editor at Rolling Stone, covering all things fashion, culture, and travel through an entertainment lens. In addition to PMC, his bylines over the years have appeared in L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Korea, i-D, and more. Chan has also consulted for a number of fashion brands, advising them on media and marketing strategy. He graduated from Columbia University with a master’s degree in journalism.

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