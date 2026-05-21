Michael Keating, Beloved Blake's 7 Star, Dies at 79

Michael Keating, a former Blake's 7 and EastEnders star, has passed away at the age of 79. He was best known for his role as Vila Restal in the cult series and Reverend George Stevens in the BBC soap opera.

Former Blake's 7 and EastEnders star Michael Keating has died at the age of 79. The actor, who was best known for his beloved role as Vila Restal in the cult series , also played Reverend George Stevens in the BBC soap opera between 2005-2017.

Michael's death was announced by Cult Edge - who publish Blake's 7 books - and several fan accounts on social media. The official X account posted: 'So terribly sad to hear reports that we've lost Michael Keating. What a loss, and what a wonderful man. He'll be hugely missed.

Thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Michael, and thank you xx'. Film producer Keith Barnfather posted on Facebook: 'MICHAEL KEATING 1947 - 2026. More sad news.

The passing of the absolutely lovely MICHAEL KEATING.

'VILA was probably my favourite character in BLAKE'S 7 and it was a total blast to meet Michael properly to film his MYTH MAKERS at Winspit Quarry in Dorset. Former Blake's 7 and EastEnders star Michael Keating has died at the age of 79. Such a fun, generous, kind spirit. My deepest condolences to his family and every Blake's 7 fan out there.

' In Blake's 7, Michael portrayed Vila Restal - a skilled thief and conjurer - in the space opera which was developed and written by Terry Nation, the man responsible for creating the Daleks and their leader Davros for Doctor Who. Villa was the only character to appear in every episode of the four series which ran between 1978 and 1981. Fans and Blake's 7 enthusiasts took to social media to pay tribute to Keating.

Jason Gilchrist (@jgilchrist13) posted on X: 'Farewell to actor Michael Keating. BLAKES 7 universe has lost another freedom fighter and star. As Vila Restal #MichaelKeating brought wonderful lightness warmth fear drama & humour to character. Vila was integral to Blake's 7.

'I raise a glass of Adrenaline & Soma to you. #Blakes7'. Paul Carmichael (@PaulCarmichaelV) - the writer producer/director of Sophie Aldred's Ace Odyssey podcast - posted on X: 'So sorry to hear that Michael Keating has died. A fine actor with a wonderful career, including a recurring role in #EastEnders, but to me he will always be the wonderful Vila in #Blakes7.

RIP.

' The actor, who was best known for his beloved role as Vila Restal in the cult series, also played Reverend George Stevens in the BBC soap opera between 2005-2017. As well as his memorable role on Blake's 7, Michael was best known for playing Reverend George Stevens in BBC One soap EastEnders from 2005 to 2017.

Reverend Stevens was a recurring character and appeared for Walford christenings, marriages and funerals as well as having interactions with regular church goer Dot Branning, who was played by the late June Brown. Other notable acting roles included parts in Yes Minister, The Bill and Midsomer Murders, whilst he also reunited with Blake's 7 co-star Gareth Thomas in an episode of the BBC medical drama Casualty





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Michael Keating Blake's 7 Eastenders Vila Restal Reverend George Stevens BBC Soap Opera BBC One Soap Eastenders BBC Medical Drama Casualty Blake's 7 Co-Star Gareth Thomas Terry Nation Daleks Davros Doctor Who Space Opera Cult Series Space Fall: A Blake's 7 Podcast X Account Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel Youtube Channel

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