Michael Jordan Slims Down and Focuses on Health After Fan Concerns, Enjoys Marbella Vacation with Wife

NBA legend Michael Jordan, 63, was spotted in Marbella, Spain, looking fit and enjoying a cigar with his wife Yvette Prieto. After a 2024 photo sparked health worries, Jordan has changed his diet and exercise routine.

A cigar-puffing Michael Jordan looked in great shape as he took a stroll in Marbella with stunning wife Yvette Prieto this week, after fears over his health inspired him to get fit.

The NBA great, 63, is enjoying another European vacation with Prieto, 48, this summer, having visited a number of cities in Italy, Greece and France over the years. The couple are soaking up the sun in Spain, where this week they were seen walking at the Marbella Club Hotel while surrounded by their security guards. Jordan, smoking one of his trademark cigars, showed off his new slimmed-down physique while sporting an orange T-shirt with denim shorts and white sneakers.

This sighting comes as a relief to fans who were worried after a photo from Monaco in 2024 sparked concerns about his health. The six-time NBA champion and NASCAR team owner has clearly been focusing on his well-being, and it shows in his toned appearance. His wife, a former model, has been a supportive partner in their shared fitness journey. They often work out together and enjoy walks on golf courses, which helps maintain his athletic build.

The couple's luxurious lifestyle includes traveling on his two yachts, Joy and M'Brace, valued at millions. This European tour is a testament to his post-retirement life of leisure and enjoyment. The insider revealed that Jordan changed some eating habits and returned to more rigorous workouts after hearing fans discuss his looks. He is determined to stay active and healthy as he approaches his 70s, maintaining the discipline of his elite athlete days.

Despite the rumors, there is no evidence that he has used weight-loss drugs like Ozempic; the source insisted that if he did, he has kept it private. The yellow tint in his eyes that alarmed fans during the 2020 documentary The Last Dance was likely due to natural aging or other benign factors, and it appears less noticeable now. Jordan remains a beloved figure in sports, and his occasional TV appearances keep him in the public eye.

His relaxed demeanor in Marbella shows a man content with his life, wealth, and family. The combination of a supportive wife, a passion for golf, and a disciplined approach to health seems to be working well for him. As he continues to enjoy his retirement, fans can expect to see more of him enjoying the fruits of his legendary career. The Marbella Club Hotel is a fitting backdrop for this chapter of his life, offering privacy and luxury.

Jordan's security team ensures he can enjoy his vacation without intrusion. Overall, this sighting reinforces that Michael Jordan is not only a basketball icon but also a role model for aging gracefully. His commitment to health and happiness is an inspiration to many. The NBA legend's net worth of $4.3 billion allows him to live lavishly, but he also prioritizes his well-being.

This balance between indulgence and health is key to his continued vitality. As he puffed on his cigar, he appeared relaxed and rejuvenated. The summer of 2025 seems to be a period of rejuvenation for Jordan, and his fans are thrilled to see him in such good form





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jordan NBA Health And Fitness Celebrity Lifestyle Marbella

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Jordan's Low-top Air Jordan 1 Goes Brogue With Perforations and Serrated EdgesThe Air Jordan 1 Low is getting dressed up as a brogue with detailing including perforations, serrated edges and a tassel charm. Find out how to buy the sneaker here.

Read more »

Michael Jackson's 'Chicago' Debuts on Billboard Hot 100 Amid 'Michael' Biopic SuccessMichael Jackson's previously unreleased track 'Chicago' debuts at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, driven by 10.7 million streams, marking his first entry in the 2020s and making him the first artist to chart in each decade since the 1970s. The song's resurgence is attributed to the success of the 'Michael' biopic, which has also propelled Jackson to the top of the Billboard Artist 100. The track, described as a dark funk tale with trap influences, stands out as a non-single not featured in the film, showcasing Jackson's continued chart dominance.

Read more »

Michael Jordan's Son Announces Closure of Trophy Room Sneaker BoutiqueMarcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, has announced the closure of his Orlando sneaker boutique Trophy Room. Find out more about the move here.

Read more »

Michael Jordan’s Iconic Air Jordan 11 Is Getting Its First Collaboration SoonThe Whitaker Group's APB Store will be among the first brands to release an Air Jordan 11 Retro Low collaboration. Find out more about the new styles.

Read more »