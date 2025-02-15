Michael Jordan's Highland Park Estate Finds Buyer After Decade-Long Listing

After more than a decade on and off the market, Michael Jordan's sprawling Highland Park estate has finally been sold. The 32,000-square-foot mansion, originally listed for $29 million, was last asking $14.855 million. The final sale price remains undisclosed.

The property's asking price had been steadily reduced over the years, settling at $14.855 million in 2015. Notably, the digits in the listing price add up to 23, a number synonymous with Jordan's legendary Chicago Bulls jersey number.The opulent estate boasts an array of luxurious amenities, reflecting Jordan's dedication to both comfort and opulence. A regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, perfect for the basketball icon to hone his skills, sits alongside a circular infinity pool, a meticulously manicured putting green, a private tennis court, and a dedicated cigar room. Each detail, from the design to the finishes, bears the unmistakable imprint of Jordan's discerning taste. The residence itself encompasses nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, providing ample space for Jordan's family and guests. The property taxes alone amount to a hefty $148,000 annually, highlighting the significant financial commitment associated with owning such a grand estate.This sale comes on the heels of Jordan's recent disposal of his luxury Chicago condo, which fetched $6.82 million. The sprawling condo, located on the 39th and 40th floors of 1100 N. Lake Shore Dr., was a testament to Jordan's sophisticated lifestyle in the heart of the Windy City. While details surrounding the buyer of the Highland Park estate remain confidential, the news marks the end of a lengthy journey for the iconic property, finally finding a new steward to cherish its legacy





