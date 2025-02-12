Michael Jordan's Chicago Suburb Mansion Finally Sells After Decade on Market

After more than a decade on and off the market, Michael Jordan's expansive Highland Park estate has found a buyer. The 32,000-square-foot mansion, known for its opulent amenities and nods to Jordan's basketball legacy, sold for an undisclosed price.

Michael Jordan's opulent residence nestled in a northern Chicago suburb has finally found a buyer after languishing on the market for over a decade. The Highland Park estate, initially listed at $29 million in 2012, went under contract over the weekend at a reduced price of $14.8 million, according to listing agent Katherine Malkin of Compass Realty.

While the exact final sale price remains undisclosed, the property's journey through the real estate market has been a testament to its unique allure.The sprawling 32,000-square-foot mansion, first listed in 2012, boasts an array of extravagant amenities reflecting Jordan's legendary status. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2012, was last priced at $14.855 million since 2015. A notable detail in the listing price is the sum of its digits, adding up to 23, a number synonymous with Jordan's iconic Chicago Bulls jersey. The property description paints a vivid picture of luxury and sophistication, stating: 'The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work. The custom-designed property includes a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature touch.' The grand residence comprises nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. The annual property taxes alone are estimated to be around $148,000. This recent sale follows Jordan's previous real estate transaction, where he sold his luxury Chicago condo for $6.82 million. This massive home, spread across three units combined on the 39th and 40th floors of 1100 N. Lake Shore Dr., showcased another facet of Jordan's taste for opulent living





