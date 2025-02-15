Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion Finally Sells for Less Than Initial Asking Price

After over a decade on the market, Michael Jordan's opulent mansion in Chicago's suburbs has finally been sold for $9.5 million. The property, originally listed at $29 million, underwent several price reductions before finding a buyer.

Michael Jordan 's Chicago -area mansion, which had been on and off the market for over a decade, has finally sold. The 32,000-square-foot home, initially listed for $29 million in 2012, found a buyer for $9.5 million. The property has seen various price adjustments throughout the years, including a stint at $14.855 million in 2015, a figure that cleverly added up to Jordan's iconic number 23.

The sprawling estate boasts a lavish collection of amenities, reflecting Jordan's success and personal preferences. It features a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, a circular infinity pool, a putting green, a tennis court, and even a cigar room. Every detail, from the design to the furnishings, is said to bear the unmistakable mark of Jordan's signature style. The mansion comprises nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, offering ample space for a large family or frequent guests. Annual property taxes are estimated to be around $148,000. While the sale price represents a significant drop from the initial asking amount, it still highlights the enduring appeal and value associated with owning a piece of Jordan's legacy.





