Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 3 'Not Nice' Chooses Petty For Christmas Through Newly Revealed Detail

The Air Jordan 3 Not Nice has been revealed to be more petty than previously known through an insole calling out Michael Jordan's NBA Finals opponents. Learn how to buy the sneaker here.

‘s predilection for pettiness were not already established enough, a Christmas-themed “Not Nice” sneaker is about to rub it into the faces of every team he beat in the NBA Finals.has already leaked, but official images have just released to reveal the quality of the shoe that bests lives up to its name.

Each insole is printed with the list of the five teams Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated in the NBA Finals, as as well as several other teams vanquished in memorable playoff series, including the 1991 Detroit Pistons and ’89 Cleveland Cavaliers. Also appearing on the list are the ’86 Boston Celtics, who bested the Bulls despite Jordan’s series average of 43.7 points and a record 63-point performance in game two.

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Michael Jordan's New 'Black Pack' Air Jordans Get an Official Detailed Look Ahead of Their Release Each name on the list carries a note underneath, including “learned early never forgot” for the Celtics and “took the hits gave them back harder” for the Pistons. Beneath the full list then comes a Jumpman with “Checked it twice” text. Special holiday packaging finally brings a red box wrapped with a green bow.

‘s exterior takes on a look that’s more menacing than festive. The bulk of the shoe’s upper appears in a black leather that appears well worn and yellowed, while brand marks in black with red trim match the elephant print’s color combo. Tan makes an appearance for the midsole, and a lone hit of green comes at the pivot point of the outsole.modeled after a Santa hat that will be exclusive to kid’s sizing.

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A rep for Jordan told Footwear News this sneaker was originally planned in men’s sizing but plans were changed after the stock keeping unit leaked well in advance.

“Not Nice” will release Nov. 21 through the Snkrs app and select third-party retailers.