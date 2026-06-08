Michael Jordan's 1993 Retirement and Steven Spielberg's Dominance

Michael Jordan's seventh consecutive scoring title and third straight championship are overshadowed by Steven Spielberg's record-breaking 'Jurassic Park' and 'Schindler's List', marking a pivotal year in Spielberg's career and a shift in critical perception.

In 1993 Michael Jordan led the NBA in scoring for the seventh consecutive season, won his third consecutive championship and third straight Finals MVP award, then abruptly and shockingly retired from basketball, with no more worlds left to conquer.

And yet Jordan wasn’t even the most dominant American in his respective profession that year. That distinction would have to go to Steven Spielberg, who in June 1993 released his record-smashing adaptation of Michael Crichton’swas immediately hailed as Spielberg’s artistic zenith, an instant classic that finally earned Spielberg his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. By the end of 1993, Spielberg had delivered, as the New York TimesSchindler’s List until a few years later, when it was screened at a mandatory assembly at my high school, a fact that says a lot about how people thought about33 years later, along with the critical reception they both provoked, offers a fascinating view into the most pivotal year of Spielberg’s career, and the beginnings of a change in the way both critics and audiences thought about his body of work.

, an adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel that performed well at the box office but prompted harsh criticism for its misplaced sentimentality and forinfamously received nominations in 11 categories and won none of them, with Spielberg himself going pointedly unnominated for Best Director. He followed it up with 1987’s, another attempt at prestige filmmaking that was well liked by critics but a disappointment at the box office. 1989 saw the smashing success ofis now a beloved cult classic and was a sizable hit upon release, but reviews were lukewarm at best, and even its considerable box-office success fell short of studio expectations.

Spielberg had long been acknowledged as an epochal filmmaking talent but was also at times regarded as an overeager child prodigy, whose populist tastes and voracious ambition led some to view him as a Tracy Flick–like industry apple-polisher, the brattiest of the so-called. Spielberg’s well-known frustration with his lack of Academy Award recognition, which went back to his failure to receive a Best Director nomination for his work on 1975’s,” the director was filmed moaning when the year’s nominations were announced.

) Alfred Hitchcock reportedly refused to meet with Spielberg after his breakthrough, dismissively referring to his admirer as “. ” And well into his career, even the director’s champions continued to infantilize him.

In Pauline Kael’s rave review ofA lot of film critics in the 1980s regarded Spielberg with a complicated mix of admiration and unease, a stance that certainly persisted up until, Spielberg had redefined the commercial landscape of studio filmmaking, a track record that made him as much an object of adulation among audiences as an object of suspicion among certain critics and industry insiders. Especially against a 1980s backdrop defined by corporate avarice, it was easy to caricature Spielberg as a wunderkind turned golden goose, the ultimate company man for a decade when the studios were clawing back control over their industry from the 1970s New Hollywood auteurs.

When the director’s forays into “serious” work like’s case, the box office, the director’s naysayers appeared to be validated: Maybe the whiz kid should just stick to kids’ stuff.returned Spielberg to the top of the commercial heap and then some, although it didn’t beat the allegations that the director was best suited as a maker of cinematic amusement park rides.is now fondly remembered as one of the most successful films ever made, ultimately spawning one of the most lucrative film franchises of the 21century. But at the time of its release, many reviews were mixed, applauding the film’s groundbreaking computer effects while bemoaning its tonal inconsistencies and lack of character depth.

“We see early and often, and they are indeed a triumph of special effects artistry,” wrote Roger Ebert, “but the movie is lacking other qualities that it needs even more, such as a sense of awe and wonderment,” while “the human characters are a ragtag bunch of half-realized, sketched-in personalities. ” Still, Ebert begrudgingly gave the film three stars: “This might seem like the point to shake our heads in smug hindsight at the benighted wrongheadedness of such appraisals, but having recently rewatched, I have to agree with most of Ebert’s assessment.

The suspense sequences are incredible, and the dinosaurs still look very cool . Theremains one of the great cinematic evocations of impending dread, and those velociraptors in the park kitchen will still have you covering your eyesBut the film’s nondino sections mostly sputter: The main characters are underwritten, and the two kids in particular come off like a parody of everything Spielberg’s detractors find irritating about his depictions of children.

Next to some of his previous blockbusters, it feels a bit like work for hire, far more impersonal than the was touted as the long-awaited fulfillment of frustratingly delayed promise, the boy wonder finally putting away childish things.

Reviewing the film in New Yorka welcome astonishment from a director who has given us much boyish esprit, much ingenuity, but little seriousness ” and went on to note, “This may be the start of a new period in Spielberg’s prodigious career—Part Two: The Man. ” The Los Angeles Times’,” but not before swiping at “the broad, toys-are-us strokes of obvious heroes and hissable villains that have characterized much of Spielberg’s output, up to and including this year’s ‘Jurassic Park.

’ ”has lost none of its power. For a three-hour film whose first two-thirds are unrelentingly bleak, the film has a ferocious energy and virtuosity that’s impossible to look away from. Critic Bilge Ebiri has described Spielberg asis a horror film of an entirely different sort.

Although the film boasts no shortage of bravura set pieces—the agonizing depiction of the liquidation of the Krakow ghetto is a standout—much of its power comes from smaller and perversely intimate moments, such as when Ralph Fiennes’ Kommandant Amon Göth tries to execute an elderly Jewish man at point-blank range only for his pistol to jam, over and over and over again. The scene lasts only a few minutes, but every second grows increasingly unbearable, before finally resolving on an absurd, near-nihilistic reprieve.is a film about monstrousness in which the monsters are human beings, and thus not actually monsters at all.

But it is also a meditation on perseverance and morality, and on imperfect people’s ever-present potential for redemption. The film’s final-act turn toward a more conventionally Spielbergian humanism and hopefulness has long been the subject of criticism, some of it deserved, but I don’t think Spielberg was or is capable of ending his film any other way.

I’m also not sure we should wish he were.is one of the strangest megablockbusters that a filmmaker ever talked a studio into letting them make. The idea that these weren’t serious films really just betrays a need for people to broaden their own preconceptions about what kinds of films deserve to be taken seriously.

And needless to say, these are all pretty different movies: The notion that Spielberg was some precocious technician incapable of variety was never really true, and certainly by 1993 this was something any kid who had grown up on VHS tapes of his movies could have told you. In 2026 I’m not sure how many people would still rateas Spielberg’s best movie, in part because of our deepened appreciation of his earlier work, but in part because, well into the 21century, he has continued to expand the staggering breadth of his filmography, through movies as far-flung in their ambitions as





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