Michael Jordan ‘deeply saddened’ by Stacey King’s death at age 59

NBA legend Michael Jordan was hit hard by the death of former teammate Stacey King, who died at 59 after a serious fall at his home on Saturday.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Stacey’s passing. We shared some special years together as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball,” Jordan said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with Stacey’s family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched. ” Jordan and King spent four seasons and change together after King was drafted by the Bulls No. 6 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft. Basketball legend and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan was spotted enjoying a luxury Mediterranean getaway alongside his wife. King, who played mainly as a reserve with the Bulls, helped Jordan win the finals in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

The forward’s best year in Chicago was his rookie season, when he averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. AP Photo/David Zalubowski “We are grateful for everything Stacey gave to the Chicago Bulls and to the city he proudly called home,” the Bulls said after King’s death.

“His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the memories he helped create, and the enduring place he holds in Bulls history. He spent the next five years bouncing between the Heat, Celtics, and Mavericks. After retiring from the NBA, King became an Emmy-winning color commentator for NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Sports Network.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans… We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day. ”





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