Michael Jackson Thriller Rises 49% On Halloween Charts

Michael Jackson's Thriller sees major streaming surge ahead of Halloween. The song returns to the Hot 100 alongside classic spooky hits.

Michael Jackson's iconic 1983 hit, Thriller, experienced a significant resurgence in the United States during the week of October 23-29, driven by the approaching Halloween holiday. According to data from Luminate, the track saw its chart-eligible streams increase by 49%, reaching a total of 9.3 million. This surge marks the seventh time since 2018 that the song has returned to the Hot 100 chart annually as the spooky season arrives.

Streaming And Airplay Surges For Thriller

The King of Pop, who passed away in 2009, has maintained a unique presence on the music charts for decades. In addition to the spike in digital consumption, radio airplay for Thriller doubled, attracting an audience of 4.2 million listeners. Physical sales also saw a notable increase, with 3,000 units sold, representing a 61% rise. This combination of streaming, radio, and sales data confirms the enduring cultural relevance of the song on the Billboard Hot 100.

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Thriller Chart History And Previous Resurgences

Thriller originally peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 in March 1984. It remains the seventh and final top 10 single from Jackson's landmark album, which dominated the charts for an extended period. The song first revisited the top 20 in 2021 before breaking back into the top 10 in subsequent years. This annual reappearance highlights a consistent trend where classic Halloween-themed tracks gain traction with modern audiences every October.

Rockwell Somebody's Watching Me Returns To Charts

Another classic spooky anthem, Rockwell's Somebody's Watching Me, also made a strong return to the Hot 100, landing at No. 39. The track, which features backing vocals by Michael Jackson, saw its streams jump by 52% to 6.3 million. Radio reach for the song increased by 49% to 1.5 million, and sales rose by 58% to 1,000 units. This song previously reached No. 2 in March 1984, sharing the top 10 with Thriller for three consecutive weeks.

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This Is Halloween And Other Supernatural Hits Climb

Citizens of Halloween's This Is Halloween, written by Danny Elfman for the 1993 animated film, reentered the Hot 100 at No. 41. The song, which first charted in 2023 and peaked at No. 26 last year, saw a 68% increase in streams to 6.1 million. This track leads a group of six supernatural-themed songs that showed the highest percentage gains on the chart during the same tracking period.

Monster Mash And Ghostbusters See Major Gains

Other notable Halloween classics also experienced substantial growth. Bobby Boris Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers' Monster Mash from 1962 rose 63% to 5.8 million streams. Ray Parker Jr.'s Ghostbusters from 1984 gained 61% to reach 5.9 million streams. Tame Impala and JENNIE's Dracula also appeared on the list of top gainers, further emphasizing the genre's popularity during the Halloween season. These collective movements illustrate a broader trend of retro spooky anthems dominating current music consumption.