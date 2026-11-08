Michael Jackson Thriller Hits Top 5 on Billboard 200 as ILLIT and Hozier Chart

Michael Jackson's Thriller rises to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Nov. 14, 2026. New albums from ILLIT, Hozier, and Morgan Wallen also rank in the top ten.

Michael Jackson's historic album Thriller has surged to number two on the latest Billboard 200 albums chart, marking its highest ranking in over four decades. The iconic record secured the position on the chart dated November 14, 2026, driven by a significant boost in physical sales and streaming activity.

Thriller Rises with Strong Physical Sales

The album earned 55,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week ending November 5, 2026, representing an 89 percent increase from the previous period. This resurgence is largely attributed to seasonal streaming of the title track and the release of new physical vinyl variants, including two color editions and a liquid-filled version. Album sales alone contributed 22,000 units, a 335 percent jump that marks the largest single-week sales figure for the record since late 2022.

Also read Anne Hathaway Sci-Fi Thriller The End of Oak Street Lands on HBO Max

Streaming Drives Secondary Growth Metrics

Streaming consumption played a vital supporting role in Thriller's chart performance. Streaming equivalent albums accounted for 32,000 units, a 37 percent increase that equated to 34.34 million on-demand official streams. This strong digital performance propelled the album to number five on the Top Streaming Albums chart. Track equivalent albums made up a negligible 1,000 units, while vinyl purchases specifically reached 19,000, the highest vinyl sales week for the album since Luminate began electronic tracking in 1991.

Competing Artists Dominate Top Ten Rankings

The rest of the top five features a mix of new debuts and long-standing chart performers. ILLIT launched at number six with 37,000 equivalent album units, marking the group's best weekly performance. Their success was fueled by over 32,500 album sales, driven by collectible CD contents. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen's self-titled debut album remained at number eight with 33,000 units, a slight two percent increase.

Advertisement

Rock Band Hozier Debuts at Number Ten

Hozier's fifth studio project entered the chart at number ten with 29,000 equivalent album units. The release was heavily supported by physical sales, which comprised 25,000 units and placed the album at number two on the Top Album Sales chart. The album also generated 4,000 streaming equivalent units, totaling 4.14 million on-demand official streams. This entry continues Hozier's consistent presence on the Billboard 200, a streak that has persisted since his death in June.

Chart Methodology and Data Verification

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the United States based on multi-metric consumption. Luminate compiles the data, which includes album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums. One unit equals one album sale, ten individual track sales, or specific stream thresholds depending on ad-supported versus subscription status. Luminate conducts a thorough review of all data submissions to ensure the integrity and authentication of weekly chart rankings before publication.