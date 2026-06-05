Michael Jackson: The Verdict tops Netflix as biopic shatters box‑office records

Nick Green's three‑part documentary Michael Jackson: The Verdict claims the No. 1 spot on Netflix's U.S. Top 10 TV list, while Antoine Fuqua's biopic starring Jaafar Jackson grosses $850 million worldwide, highlighting a renewed global fascination with the pop legend.

Michael Jackson : The Verdict has surged to the top of Netflix's charts in the United States, claiming the No. 1 position on the platform's Top 10 TV Shows.

The three‑part documentary, directed by Nick Green, displaced other strong Netflix originals such as The Four Seasons and Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted, which dropped to second and third place respectively. The series arrives at a moment when worldwide fascination with the King of Pop remains fierce, nearly two decades after his death, and it coincides with the release of a major biopic that has dominated the global box office.

Green's approach to the subject matter distinguishes the series from ordinary tabloid retellings. Rather than merely cataloguing sensational headlines, The Verdict traces the origins of the media frenzy that surrounded Jackson, beginning with former BBC journalist Martin Bashir's 2003 documentary Living With Michael Jackson. That earlier film focused on Jackson's relationship with 12‑year‑old Gavin Arvizo, who later accused the star of molestation.

Green expands the narrative by examining the 2005 search warrant executed on Neverland Ranch, incorporating never‑before‑seen footage of law‑enforcement officers combing through the 2,700‑acre property. The series also delves into the broader cultural dynamics at play, questioning why society is drawn to celebrity scandals, who is chosen as the arbiter of truth, and how collective memory shapes public perception.

The documentary's chart‑topping performance mirrors the extraordinary commercial success of the theatrical biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, which opened two months ago and has already amassed roughly $850 million worldwide. Written by John Logan, the film chronicles Jackson's ascent from his early years with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s through the heights of the Bad World Tour in the late 1980s.

The role of the pop legend is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, with Juliano Valdi playing the younger Michael. Both actors make their film debuts, supported by a strong ensemble that includes Nia Long, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

As the movie prepares for its digital and 4K‑UHD release, it continues to generate buzz across streaming platforms, where other high‑profile projects-such as a drama starring Jennifer Lopez and a pair of horror series on AMC+-are also vying for viewer attention. The converging momentum of the documentary and the biopic underscores a renewed wave of interest in Jackson's life, music, and the enduring legacy of his cultural impact





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