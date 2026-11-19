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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. Five siblings who claim Michael Jackson groomed and sexually abused them when they were children have sued the late star’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, for legal malpractice.

Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, Edward, and Aldo, who are now adults, allege that Freedman misled them into signing an agreement in 2019 that ultimately protected Jackson’s estate. The Cascio siblings previously alleged that Jackson sexually abused them and exposed them to pornography when they were minors. In, they said Jackson groomed them after meeting them through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel.

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They have claimed that Jackson showered the family with gifts and affection to create a bond and secure their parents’ trust, before isolating them. The siblings also allege that Jackson gave them drugs and alcohol when they were children. In a new lawsuit, the siblings claim that Freedman reached out to them in 2019 on behalf of Jackson’s estate, which was attempting to prevent further allegations against Jackson from becoming public after the release of the documentary.

The film traces the alleged sexual abuse of James Safechuck and Wade Robinson by Jackson, which they claim began when they were seven and ten years old, respectively. The Cascio siblings say Freedman offered them a deal to acquire the rights to their life stories in exchange for five annual payments of $690,000 to each sibling.

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However, they claim that Freedman didn’t disclose that, by signing the deal, they would be barred from publicly discussing Jackson’s alleged abuse, and they would be releasing the estate from any liability for facilitating it or covering it up. They ultimately signed the agreement.

“Freedman never explained that this payment was wholly inadequate relative to payments that Jackson and the estate have made to other victims of Jackson’s sexual abuse,” the lawsuit reads, per. “Freedman never explained the agreement’s grossly unfair penalty provision, which requires the entire Cascio family to return all payments if one member discloses Jackson’s crimes to anyone.

” They go on to allege that Freedman then contacted them again in 2024, saying that the estate had not paid them enough and wanted to rectify that. PerFreedman allegedly called the agreement “toilet paper,” saying he “had enough on the estate” to convince it to “do right” by the siblings.

The Cascios say they then hired a different lawyer to represent them, due to a conflict of interest, and four of them—Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo—filed a child sex trafficking lawsuit against the estate in February. That lawsuit wasin August, with a judge saying the family should resolve the issue with Jackson’s estate through confidential arbitration rather than in public court. Neither Freedman nor Jackson’s estate has commented publicly on the lawsuit.

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Jackson and his estate have denied all allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct.