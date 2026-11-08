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Michael Jackson’s Daughter’s $600 Estate Battle Takes Shocking Turn After Report She Believes She’s ‘Inherited His Business Genius’ Michael Jackson’s Daughter’s $600 Estate Battle Takes Shocking Turn After Report She Believes She’s ‘Inherited His Business Genius’Harry & Meghan Send Charles Clear Message After Report They Weren’t Invited to What Could Be the King’s ‘Last Christmas’More often than not, discourse about a wealthy celebrity’s estate surfaces after their death. We also can’t forget about the feuds between surviving family members.died nearly 20 years ago, there are still questions about how his estate is being handled.

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These days, a lot of the queries are coming from his daughter, However, she might not get all the answers she wants after an LA judge ruled that the estate’s longtime executor, John Branca, is allowed to keep certain financial information confidential even amid litigation over how much he’s earned from the estate. On Nov. 5, 2026,reported that Judge Brenda J. Penny granted Branca’s request to seal “confidential, nonpublic information regarding the amount of Executor incurred attorney fees and costs” involved in litigation over his actions.

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Reportedly Going to Court to Take Control of His Estate as Sources Claim She Believes She’s ‘Inherited His Business Genius’Other information sealed concerns the estate’s “Fourteenth Account Current and Report of Administration of Estate and Petition for Settlement Thereof; and for Instructions Re Family Allowance,” as, according to the judge, making that public could create a “substantial probability of prejudice” for the estate. Neither of the motions was opposed.asked a judge to order the estate to make a preliminary distribution of $600 million to the Michael Jackson Family Trust, with lawyers arguing there is no legitimate reason the money has not been transferred at this point.

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Jackson’s will stipulated that his three children should start receiving income from their part of the trust when they turned 21. According to Paris, that has not happened. , “Ms. Jackson’s counsel is well aware that the Estate is prevented from fully funding the charitable foundation and the individual trusts for the beneficiaries until several legal hurdles have been removed, including in particular the ongoing IRS litigation, where they sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the Estate.

“While we were able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, the matter has not been settled and could still change. Further, the claim that the executor has withheld or ‘cut’ payments is a complete fabrication. More than $200 million has already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries.

The Estate looks forward to the time when all issues are resolved so that the charitable foundation and trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted. ”recently reported that the feud wasn’t really about money, but about control.

“Paris has convinced herself that she has inherited her father’s business genius,” an insider told. “She seems to believe that because she is Michael Jackson’s daughter, she automatically knows how to run his empire. That is a very big leap. ” “Wanting your father’s crown is one thing.

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Having the experience to wear it is another,” they also said. Harry Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ by William’s ‘Genuinely Shocking’ Behavior as He Feels His Brother Wants Him ‘Banished’Taylor Swift’s Wedding Faces More Negative News After Report She’s ‘Furious’ Over a ‘Betrayal’ on Her Big DayMeghan’s ‘Deteriorating’ Professional ‘Relationship’ Exposed After Her Employee Quit Amid Report She’s ‘Very Hard to Work With’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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