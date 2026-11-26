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Michael Jackson’s Daughter Reportedly Rejects Claim Her Inheritance Lawsuit Is ‘Cruel & Wrong’—She’s ‘Demanding’ What She’s ‘Owed’ Michael Jackson’s Daughter Reportedly Rejects Claim Her Inheritance Lawsuit Is ‘Cruel & Wrong’—She’s ‘Demanding’ What She’s ‘Owed’Harry & Meghan’s Kids’ Faces to Finally Be Revealed as Sources Accuse Them of Using Their Children for ‘Calculated PR Fodder’In late October 2026, Jackson filed a petition alleging that those in charge of the “Thriller” singer’s estate failed to distribute $600 million to her and her two brothers, Prince and Bigi. She argued that the three were supposed to receive income when they turned 21, but they’re now well past that age and have yet to receive any of their inheritance.

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“She’s emphatic that her late father’s money has been totally mismanaged and that it’s cost the family hundreds of millions of dollars,” an insider recently told Michael Jackson’s Sons’ Plans for His Property Revealed After Paris Filed a $600M Lawsuit For What She Believes She ‘Inherited’ Michael Jackson’s Daughter’s $600 Estate Battle Takes Shocking Turn After Report She Believes She’s ‘Inherited His Business Genius’ The source indicated that Jackson’s legal dispute is “causing tensions” within the family, but she refuses to back down because she “doesn’t have any faith in the people who are in charge of the trust. ” In fact, “she’ll demand what she’s owed for as long as it takes.