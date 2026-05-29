Michael Jackson's Catalog Dominates April 2026 Billboard Top Movie Songs Chart Following Biopic Release

The biopic 'Michael' sparks a major resurgence of Michael Jackson's classic hits on the Billboard Top Movie Songs chart for April 2026, with four tracks placing highly despite the film's late-month release.

Jaafar Jackson 's performance at the Los Angeles premiere of the biopic Michael underscores a remarkable resurgence of Michael Jackson 's music catalog in the digital streaming era.

The April 2026 Billboard Top Movie Songs chart, compiled by Luminate using data from Tunefind combined with sales and streaming figures, features four of Jackson's classic tracks, a testament to the enduring popularity of his work. This achievement is particularly striking because the film Michael was released only six days before the end of the tracking period, yet it immediately propelled its featured songs onto the chart.

'Billie Jean' leads the group at number three, amassing 32.9 million streams and 4,000 downloads in the United States. It is followed by 'Beat It' at number five with 21.2 million streams and 3,000 downloads, 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough' at number seven with 18 million streams and 3,000 downloads, and 'Thriller' at number ten with 11.8 million streams and 2,000 downloads.

The methodology for the monthly chart typically includes newly released films from the previous three months, but exceptions are made for movies whose music continues to generate significant public interest, as is clearly the case here. The continued dominance of these tracks suggests that the biopic has reignited widespread engagement with Jackson's discography. Looking ahead, the May 2026 edition of the chart is expected to show even stronger numbers given the truncated April window.

This phenomenon highlights the powerful synergy between a major film release and the revival of classic soundtracks in the modern streaming landscape, where catalog titles can achieve viral-like chart performance. The four entries also demonstrate the remarkable staying power of Michael Jackson's music, decades after its original release, and its ability to attract new generations of listeners through cinematic storytelling.

Such a concentrated presence from a single legacy artist on a chart dominated by newly released films is uncommon and speaks to both the cultural weight of Michael Jackson and the effective curation of the biopic's soundtrack. The data, sourced from Luminate's comprehensive tracking, provides a clear quantitative measure of this impact





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