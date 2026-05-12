Michael Jackson's Biopic Overtakes 'Elvis' to Become Second Highest Grossing Film

Michael Jackson's eponymous biopic, 'Michael', released in April 2023, has overtaken 2022's 'Elvis', starring Austin Butler, to become the second highest-grossing biopic of all time. The film had a record-breaking box office debut and gross $577 million worldwide since its release.

Michael Jackson 's eponymous biopic is now the second highest-grossing biopic of all time. The project, Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, has overtaken 2022's Elvis , starring Austin Butler, after the third weekend totalling $95 million, pushing it to a $240.4 million domestic box office tally and $336.88 million abroad.

The 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody holds the number one spot with $216.7 million earned domestically and $910.8 million worldwide, per Billboard. According to Deadline, outside of the US, Michael has performed most impressively in France, taking the number one spot with $7.2 million. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film also had a record-breaking box office debut, earning $97 million domestically and $120.4 million internationally in its first weekend.

Some critics have savaged the film, earning a dismal 35 percent 'rotten' score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences seem to have liked it, as evidenced by its monumental numbers. Michael is Lionsgate's best debut since the pandemic, the sixth-biggest debut, and the second-biggest opening of 2023 after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remains in first place. The total cost of production was $200 million





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