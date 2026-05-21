Michael Jackson's 2005 Child Molestation Trial: A Look Back 20 Years Later

The documentary explores the 2005 criminal trial of Michael Jackson, which involved child molestation charges against a teenage boy. The trial sparked public interest and continues to persist long after Jackson's death in 2009.

SANTA MARIA, CA - JUNE 13: Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California.

After seven days of deliberation the jury has reached a not guilty verdict on all 10 counts in the trial against Michael Jackson. Jackson was charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. He pleaded innocent





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jackson Child Molestation Trial Neverland Ranch Jury Deliberation Prosecution And Defense Perspectives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Michael’ Avoided Michael Jackson’s Molestation Charges, But This Netflix Docuseries Sure Doesn’t'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' goes way further than Antoine Fuqua.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Docuseries Set at Netflix, Will Explore His 2005 Child Molestation Trial and AcquittalWatch the trailer for Netflix's new series 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' centering around his explosive trial on child molestation charges.

Read more »

'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' Doc to Pick Up 'Michael' Story With Sex Abuse TrialA new Netflix docuseries, 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict,' will revisit Jackson's 2005 child molestation trial.

Read more »

‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ tackles 2005 trial that estate-approved 'Michael' did not touchNetflix has announced a new three-part docuseries that will revisit the 2005 trial in which Michael Jackson was acquitted on charges of child molestation.

Read more »