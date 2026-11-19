Hollywood litigator Bryan Freedman is being accused of playing a very fast one on siblings who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them

David Ellison Asserts Potential Federal Tax Credit Not For Tom Cruise But To Save Below-The-Line Jobshas never shied away from the direct approach and a bit of controversy in his practice.

However, the Hollywood litigator now finds himself accused of “despicable betrayal” in a real thriller.the Liner Freedman Taitelman + Cooley LLP co-founder is accused of strong arming alleged sexual abuse victims into singing a “hush-money agreement” and playing both sides of molestation allegations against the much accused lateDavid Ellison Commits To Airing Alex Gibney 'Musk' Doc On HBO Max, Calls Skydance Investor "Greatest Entrepreneur Of Our Time"that the now adult the Cascio siblings hit the much litigated Jackson estate with earlier this year, today’s action paints a portrait of money, star power and fast talking.

Also read The only portrait painting Michael Jackson ever posed for could sell for over $500K at auction

Represented by attorney Howard King’s Avenue of the Stars firm, siblings Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo say Freedman exploited “the family’s vulnerability and trust to induce them into signing an unconscionable agreement, which stripped them of valuable legal rights, imposed sweeping confidentiality provisions, and shielded Jackson’s estate and representatives from liability. ”In the past, Freedman has been retained by Deadline’s parent company PMC to represent them in several legal matters.

In this matter, Freedman first came into the Cascios’ orbit about a decade ago in regards to a suit filed by a Jackson fan against members of the family and the Estate’s then co-administrator John Branca over a posthumously released album from the superstar, who died in 2009. Later, in the Estate’s desire to contain the fallout against Jackson and his legacy fromdocumentary, Freedman is said to have sought the Cascios confidence by advocating for them in an “acquisition and consulting agreement,” that would see the Estate paying each long time Jackson connected sibling $690,000 annually for five years the rights to their life stories.

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“Freedman never explained that this payment was wholly inadequate relative to payments that Jackson and the estate have made to other victims of Jackson’s sexual abuse,” the multiple damages seeking complaint states. “Freedman never explained the agreement’s grossly unfair penalty provision, which requires the entire Cascio family to return all payments if one member discloses Jackson’s crimes to anyone. ” Amidst all that, the Cascios assert Freedman was also running a parallel sleight of hand, so to speak.

A”t the time, Freedman represented the Estate, including in connection with litigation against HBO, which had broadcast Leaving Neverland, a documentary about Jackson’s sexual abuse of two other victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck,” they say.

“Freedman never told Plaintiffs that the Estate had retained him to silence other Jackson victims from coming forward after Leaving Neverland’s release. Freedman never disclosed to Plaintiffs the conflict created by his representation of the Estate, and he never obtained Plaintiffs’ informed written consent to waive that conflict.

” Slipping back into the picture in 2024, Freedman is said to have told the Cascios that the previous deal was “toilet paper” and, having “had enough on the estate,” he was going to fix things for the siblings. On that occasion, citing Freedman having too many masters, the Cascios went with another lawyer. That attorney informed the Jackson estate that the brothers and their sister “intended to challenge the Agreement as void and unconscionable.

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”“Branca and the Michael Jackson Company filed an arbitration demand against Plaintiffs, which alleges that Plaintiffs have breached and anticipatorily breached the arbitration, non-disparagement, and confidentiality provisions of the Agreement,” today’s complaint says, referencing the siblings’ other suit of earlier this year.called out the Cascios’ claims a “desperate money grab. ” Pointing out the siblings were so pro-Michael they sat down withthe year after his death to praise him, Singer piled on calling their February 2026 suit a “transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies.

” “The Estate has successfully compelled arbitration of Edward’s, Dominic’s, Marie-Nicole’s, and Aldo’s federal lawsuit against the Estate, Branca, and other Jackson-related entities in connection with their facilitation of Jackson’s sexual abuse,” it adds.

“If Freedman had not fraudulently induced Plaintiffs into signing the Agreement, they never would have been dragged into litigation for publicly discussing Jackson’s abuse. ” Ordered onto arbitration back in August, that case be heard behind closed doors – but the echos could resonate in the public courts via this latest filing.

In addition to this case, Freedman has over the last year or so been drawn into the pits of PR Dark Arts. He faces allegations of online smear campaigns, provocative web sites and other underhanded tactics via the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni battle and Rebel Wilson taking on herWarner Bros TV & Paramount TV Studios To Merge Under Dungey & ThunellPar+ Orders ‘Clandestine’ Starring Brit Marling & Tilda Swinton From ‘OA’ Creators