Michael Jackson Film on Path to Overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as Highest-Grossing Musical Biopic

The new Michael Jackson film is now on the path to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time as it approaches the $800 million mark at the global box office. Despite controversy surrounding the film's decision to cut out all of the abuse allegations, it has performed exceedingly well at the box office.

The new Michael Jackson film is now on the path to overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time as it approaches the $800 million mark at the global box office .

'Michael' has officially earned $788,047,189 worldwide after bringing in $28.5 million internationally over the weekend, according to Variety. The widely-successful yet controversial film, which follows Jackson's rise to fame before he faced allegations of sexually abusing children, was released in the U.S. on April 24 but has yet to open in Japan - a major market that may lead it to surpassing the box office total of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Queen biopic became the most successful musical biopic of all time after it earned $911 million internationally. Despite breaking box office records, it has faced major criticism over the producers' decision to cut out all of the abuse allegations due to a major legal issue. The film stars the hitmaker's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King Of Pop, and charts his life from being in the Jackson 5 in the Sixties to his early solo career.

Under the terms of the deal, Chandler cannot be portrayed or even mentioned in a movie. Several other accusers have come forward, including Gavin Arvizo, whose claims were the focus of the court case that culminated in Jackson's 2005 acquittal. Wade Robson and James Safechuck were the accusers profiled in Leaving Neverland, which has since been quietly withdrawn from HBO Max.

Amid the explosion of publicity surrounding the new Michael biopic, four members of the Cascio family - who were famously close to the singer for many years - have now filed suit alleging he sexually abused them as children. Despite the scandal, the movie has performed exceedingly well at the box office. The end of 'Michael' hinted at a sequel, and a studio executive recently revealed that up to 30 percent of a second film may have already been filmed.

The movie has yet to open in Japan, which may propel the Michael film towards cinema history. Michael stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop. Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson has since trumpeted: 'We are really excited about the progress we’re making with respect to a second Michael film.

' He noted that some of the footage that was shot for the first movie but hit the cutting room floor may be recycled for the forthcoming follow-up. 'We think we’ve got 25 to 30% of a second movie already shot from the prior production activity,' Fogelson informed the trade publication: 'and so obviously that will have some benefit ultimately, but we’re going to make sure we make a big and satisfying movie for a global audience once again.

' While the Lionsgate executive did not address the molestation claims Jackson faced directly, he instead hinted obliquely at unspecified 'events' in Jackson's life that might be featured in the next film. 'I would say that there is a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film,' he remarked.

A studio executive has since said that they have completed 30% of a Michael sequel; Jackson died at the age of 50 in 2009 from a cardiac arrest he suffered after having the powerful anesthetic Propofol administered as a sleep aid





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