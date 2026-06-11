The film, starring Jaafar Jackson, explores the late King of Pop’s life and career, with a cast including Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Mike Myers, Laura Harrier, and Nia Long. The film has been a box-office success, grossing $898 million worldwide, and has also been charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, the film explores the late King of Pop’s life and career from his Jackson 5 days, all the way through his solo breakthrough with, before wrapping in 1988 as MJ embarks on his first solo outing, the Bad World Tour.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua with a script penned by John Logan, the film’s sprawling cast also includes two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (as Joe Jackson), Emmy nominee Miles Teller (as entertainment lawyer John Branca), Emmy winner Mike Myers (as music industry exec Walter Yetnikoff), Actor Award nominee Laura Harrier (as Suzanne de Passe) and three-time NAACP Image Award winner Nia Long (as Katherine Jackson). With $898 million at the global box office ahead of its release in Japan on June 12, To celebrate the film’s incredible success, is exclusively sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos from the box-office behemoth.

From Fuqua coaching Jackson on how to hold his headphones for a recording booth scene to Juliano Valdi (young Michael) sweetly posing with Larenz Tate (Berry Gordy), these images showcase the camaraderie the cast cultivated during their work on this film. Success isn’t limited to the box office.

Thanks to the film introducing MJ to a whole new generation — and reminding older listeners just how seminal his music is — Jackson is storming the: ‘Billie Jean’ (No. 19), ‘Chicago’ (No. 26), ‘Human Nature’ (No. 31) and ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’ (No. 45). Notably, ‘Chicago,’ a track from Jackson’s posthumous 2014 album ‘Xscape,’ has been charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release.

Notably, the film introduces MJ to a whole new generation, and the music is resonating with older listeners. The film is a testament to the enduring legacy of Michael Jackson, and his music continues to captivate audiences around the world





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