Five Cascio siblings sue attorney Bryan Freedman for allegedly deceiving them into signing hush agreements on behalf of the Michael Jackson estate.

Five members of the Cascio family have filed a significant legal complaint against prominent attorney Bryan Freedman, alleging he engaged in fraudulent conduct to secure silence from victims of Michael Jackson. The lawsuit, submitted on Wednesday, asserts that Freedman deliberately misled the siblings into believing he represented their personal interests when he was, in fact, retained by the Michael Jackson estate to protect the late singer's legacy. The plaintiffs claim the attorney exploited their trust to force them into signing restrictive confidentiality agreements that stripped them of their legal rights to speak publicly about the alleged abuse they suffered as minors.

The plaintiffs, identified as Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo Cascio, alongside their brother Frank, claim Freedman exploited their vulnerability to induce them into signing what the suit describes as an unconscionable agreement. The complaint states that Freedman assured the Cascios he had their best interests at heart and advised them against hiring independent legal counsel without disclosing his primary duty was to the estate. This severe conflict of interest was allegedly concealed to shield Jackson's estate and representatives from liability regarding the accusations.

Also read Michael Jackson Lawyer Sued by Siblings Who Accuse Him of Silencing Abuse Claims

Under the terms of the agreement the Cascios allege they were tricked into signing, the Michael Jackson estate committed to making five annual payments of $690,000 to each accuser. Additionally, the deal included a six percent commission directed to investigator Herman Weisberg and his agent for their involvement in brokering the arrangement. The plaintiffs assert that the compensation was presented as fair and non-negotiable at the time, a claim they now dispute entirely in the new legal filing.

The core of the complaint details how the alleged survivors were induced to sign away their rights to speak about their experiences with Michael Jackson. In December 2019, an investigator named Herman Weisberg met with the siblings to present a document titled Acquisition and Consulting Agreement. The document was framed as a contract to acquire their life story and consulting services, a narrative that Freedman and Weisberg maintained to ensure the Cascios signed the paper without reading it carefully or seeking outside legal advice.

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The lawsuit further details that the agreement contained sweeping confidentiality provisions. It explicitly prohibited the Cascios from speaking publicly about their alleged abuse, with a clause stipulating that any member who violated this silence would be required to return all previously received payments. The suit argues that these terms were designed to suppress the truth about the abuse they claim Michael Jackson inflicted upon them over several years, noting that had they known the truth, they never would have signed the agreement.

The underlying allegations involve claims that Michael Jackson raped and sexually assaulted the Cascio siblings for years while they were children. The lawsuit states that the late pop icon secured their silence by threatening that their lives would be ruined if they ever disclosed his actions. The accusers also allege that Jackson normalized their abuse by showing them pornography and images of unclothed children, while plied them with alcohol and drugs to lower their inhibitions.

The Cascios claim the conflict of interest surrounding Freedman's representation became starkly obvious in 2024. During this period, Freedman reportedly approached the siblings, stating that their payments from the estate were insufficient and referring to the existing agreement as toilet paper. He allegedly tried to convince them to hire him to negotiate better terms, a move the plaintiffs interpret as evidence of his ongoing efforts to control the narrative and limit the financial exposure of the estate.

When the siblings eventually retained independent counsel to address these concerns, the Michael Jackson estate allegedly retaliated by filing an arbitration demand against them. The estate claimed the Cascios had breached the confidentiality agreement, a move the plaintiffs argue was an attempt to silence them further. The Cascios are seeking undisclosed damages for the alleged legal malpractice and fraud.

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Frank Cascio, in particular, served as Jackson's personal assistant and manager, a role that likely facilitated the access and trust that the lawsuit claims was exploited. The accusers describe a complex relationship where they once adored Jackson and considered him family. The legal action marks a significant escalation in the long-standing controversies surrounding the late singer, as the estate faces new legal challenges from individuals who claim they were systematically deceived into staying silent.

The timeline of events suggests a long-term strategy by the estate to manage public perception. From the initial meetings in 2019 to the recent allegations in 2024, the Cascios claim a consistent pattern of misrepresentation. The lawsuit seeks to unravel the legal mechanisms that prevented these voices from being heard for years, challenging the notion that the agreement was a voluntary and fair resolution to their grievances.

Michael Jackson remains a central figure in entertainment history, but these legal proceedings introduce new dimensions to his posthumous legacy. The accusations against Bryan Freedman and the estate highlight the ethical complexities of legal representation in high-profile cases involving historical abuse. As the lawsuit moves forward, it will likely scrutinize the interactions between the estate's legal team and the accusers, potentially setting a precedent for how such confidentiality agreements are viewed in similar cases.

Freedman and the Michael Jackson estate have not yet provided a public response to Page Six's request for comment regarding these serious allegations. The case introduces a new layer of scrutiny to the handling of abuse claims following the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which reignited public interest in the allegations against the King of Pop. The legal battle underscores the ongoing tension between preserving a celebrity's image and addressing the rights of alleged victims to share their truths.