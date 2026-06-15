Michael Jackson Biopic Surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody's Record

The Michael Jackson biopic has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody's record with $932.2 million worldwide. The film, directed by Fuqua, has also become Lionsgate's biggest release ever, surpassing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's $865 million lifetime gross. The biopic dropped 44% in its second weekend, earning $54 million behind The Devil Wears Prada 2, but still managed to collect $4 million domestically despite digital availability.

The Michael Jackson biopic has earned $932.2 million worldwide through June 14. Bohemian Rhapsody previously held the record with $911 million globally. The Lionsgate film has also become the studio's biggest release ever.

It surpassed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's $865 million lifetime gross earlier this month. Michael earned $362.8 million domestically and $569.4 million in international territories. The film opened to $97.2 million in the United States and Canada. That debut broke records for the biggest opening weekend for both biographical and musical films.

It surpassed Straight Outta Compton's $60.2 million opening weekend from 2015. Internationally, the film launched to $121.6 million across all territories. The biopic dropped 44% in its second weekend, earning $54 million behind The Devil Wears Prada 2. IMAX screens alone contributed $24.4 million during opening weekend.

That marked the biggest IMAX opening for any musical biographical film in history. Lionsgate released the film on Digital HD on June 9. Michael still earned approximately $4 million domestically despite the digital availability. The film collected $1.3 million on Friday, $1.6 million on Saturday and $1.3 million on Sunday.

It played across 2,256 theaters during its eighth weekend in release. Lionsgate has already announced a sequel currently in development. Director Fuqua confirmed enough footage exists to support a follow-up covering Jackson's later life. Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle Michael Jackson in the film.

The production budget reportedly reached between $155 million and $200 million after reshoots. Disney+ has added the extended cut of one of Disney's popular musical comedy movies featuring Golden Globe winner Tina Fey. Focus Features' unique Lego movie starring Justin Timberlake has officially found a new streaming home on Netflix. Beginning today, 2024's new horror movie from Hulu has officially hit streaming platforms.

With the first season of a new Apple TV horror series still underway, it has already emerged as a major hit. A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite just landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention. The veteran actor joins an upcoming series based on a classic novel. Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi film just shattered early box office predictions while a surprise horror hit quietly toppled a genre giant.

Obsession, which is continuing its theatrical run and maintaining strong box office momentum, has set yet another record. It recently broke the record for the highest-grossing horror film of 2024. A box office juggernaut and a surprising underperformer just claimed the top two spots on iTunes after hitting digital platforms. Netflix subscribers have limited time left to stream one of the platform's most successful music biopics.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the acclaimed film about Queen's iconic lead singer, will soon leave the platform. The film will be available on Disney+ starting June 21, but fans can still watch it on Netflix until June 30





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