The Michael Jackson biopic faced scrutiny over its handling of allegations during a DGA Theatre screening. The film stars Jaafar Jackson and features a soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis project.

The upcoming biographical film about the late global pop icon Michael Jackson, directed by Antoine Fuqua, drew significant attention during a special screening and conversation at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on October 17, 2026. The event featured a lineup of key cast and creative team members, including Angelique Jackson, Graham King, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, and Jaafar Jackson, who portrayed his uncle on screen.

Biopic Faces Scrutiny Over Allegation Portrayal

Director Antoine Fuqua's latest project has already set new box-office records, establishing itself as the top-grossing musician biopic worldwide and surpassing previous industry leaders such as the film about Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the defunct health technology company Theranos, known as Bohemian Rhapsody . Despite this commercial success, the film has sparked debate regarding its narrative choices, specifically concerning the depiction of sensitive legal matters in the artist's life. Actor Colman Domingo, who is part of the panel, addressed questions from the audience regarding whether the biopic whitewashed the child molestation allegations that have long surrounded the Michael Jackson estate.

Also read Donny Osmond Refuses to Confirm Michael Jackson Allegations Amid New Biopic Release

Cast and Crew Address Sensitive Themes

Jaafar Jackson, who played the lead role of his uncle, was notably not eligible for awards consideration in the best actor category due to his age, as he is only 30 years old. The presence of Jaafar Jackson, Angelique Jackson, and Nia Long on stage highlighted the family's deep involvement in the project. The discussion also touched upon the musical components of the film, with announcements made regarding a soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's film EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert , which will feature live performances, remixes, and medleys of classic songs.

Advertisement

AARP Recognizes Aging in Media

The screening took place during an annual celebration honoring outstanding films and television programs that spotlight the voices, stories, and talent of people age 50 and older. Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP, stated in a press release that the year's nominees demonstrate that experience is one of the most powerful creative forces in film and television. The organization highlighted a diverse group of artists, ranging from legends like Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren to acclaimed creators like Christopher Nolan and Chris Rock, emphasizing that great stories have no age limit.

Upcoming Ceremony and Industry Impact

The AARP Movies & TV for Grownups Awards are scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 9, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be hosted by five-time Primetime Emmy winner Jane Lynch, who revealed the nominees on Monday during a live announcement broadcast across AARP's YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook channels. This ceremony aims to recognize the ongoing contributions of older actors and creators to the entertainment industry, providing a platform to discuss the enduring relevance of their work in modern cinema.