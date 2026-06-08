Michael Jackson Biopic Nears $900M, Set to Surpass Bohemian Rhapsody

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is approaching the $900 million global box office milestone and is on track to become the highest-grossing music biopic, surpassing 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. The film, already Lionsgate's biggest hit, continues to perform strongly internationally with a major release in Japan pending.

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is nearing the $900 million milestone at the global box office and is poised to surpass the total gross of ' Bohemian Rhapsody '.

The film has already become the highest-grossing title in Lionsgate's history, overtaking 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' which earned $865 million. International markets continue to drive the film's success, with $533.8 million earned in Universal territories and a total international gross of $543.685 million when including Volga markets. This already exceeds 'Bohemian Rhapsody's foreign earnings in comparable markets. The domestic tally stands at $354.3 million after seven weekends.

In its seventh frame, the film earned $7.7 million domestically (down 35%) and $15.4 million internationally (down 29%). A major upcoming release in Japan, a territory not yet fully open, is expected to provide a significant boost toward the $1 billion mark. The film is scheduled to debut in Japan next weekend. It will also be released on digital platforms and 4K UHD on June 9, though its theatrical run remains strong across 83 territories.

The production, budgeted near $200 million with financing shared by Lionsgate, Universal, and the Jackson estate, stars Jaafar Jackson as his uncle Michael, with Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. The film's path to overtaking 'Bohemian Rhapsody' appears nearly certain given the pending Japan release and sustained international momentum





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