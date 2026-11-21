Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Skipping BAFTAs

Tony Winner Ivy Lion Productions Gets Development Capital For Film & TV Push, Switches From Zero Gravity To Gotham Group For ManagementAntoine Fuqua’s billion-dollar film about the King of Pop won’t be submitted by producers GK Films or distributor Universal, which released internationally for Lionsgate.

This takes the likes of Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo and the craft team out of the BAFTA equation. Variety first reported the news. Sources cited “multiple factors” behind the decision to us but declined to say what they are. BeIN Media Group To Bring 'Michael', 'Hamnet' & 'Jurassic World Rebirth' To MENA Audiences With Fresh NBCUniversal Dealactors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the night’s first award, and the BBC aired the slur despite a two-hour tape delay.

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“For years, BAFTA and the BBC have repeatedly displayed cultural insensitivity and tone deafness,” King said at the time in a statement posted to the GK Films’ Instagram account. “Their inability to take accountability for their actions or inactions is reckless and unacceptable. ” It’s not clear whether this played into the decision to avoid this year’s BAFTAs. We have reached out to distributors and and GK Films for comment.

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The Michael Jackson biopic stars Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut as his uncle, Michael Jackson. The film also stars Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, Laura Harrier and Mike Myers, with Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film is produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain. ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow